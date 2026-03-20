NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Online And On TV In India?

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming: The five-match T20I series is all square as the action heads to Eden Park in Auckland. The first two games have been dominated by the bowlers from either side. The hosts were bowled out for 91 runs in the opening game before winning by 68 runs in the second game after bowling out the Proteas for 107 runs.

However, all this could change as the two teams land in Auckland. Eden Park, famous for its unusual boundary dimensions has been a great ground for batters in the past. The straighter boundaries are shorter than the ICC mandated requirements. Fast bowlers, while being on top of their run-up mark, often feel the crowd is right behind them. Unlike traditional grounds, Eden Park is more of a rectangle than a circle, making field placement here a bit tricky. With a scoring rate of 10.19, it is the most batter-friendly ground in New Zealand.

New Zealand’s poor track record at the stadium nullifies any home advantage they might have had. The visitors have won both their T20I clashes at the stadium. However, having not played at Eden Park since 2017, none of their players have experience playing here. It will be an exciting clash as the two teams fight it out to take a lead in the series.

When will the New Zealand vs South Africa match take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match is going to take place on Friday, 20 March 2026.

When will the New Zealand vs South Africa match start?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match will start at 11:45 A.M. IST in India on Friday, 20 March 2026.

Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa match be played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Where to watch New Zealand vs South Africa match in India?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the SonyLiv and FanCode apps and website in India from 11:45 AM. IST on Friday, 20 March 2026.

What Are The Full Squads For New Zealand vs South Africa Match?

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Bevon Jacobs, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Ben Sears, Katene D Clarke, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (C), Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena.

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