LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab Aditya Dhar Ustaad Bhagat Singh Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu Haifa missile video AQI improvement Ballistic Missiles dhurandhar 2 iran Eid 2026 Border 2 OTT Iran protests delhi Bade Sahab
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Online And On TV In India?

NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Online And On TV In India?

NZ vs SA Live Streaming: Here’s when and where to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa match live on TV and online, including streaming and telecast details.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd T20I. Image Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd T20I. Image Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 20, 2026 09:28:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Online And On TV In India?

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming: The five-match T20I series is all square as the action heads to Eden Park in Auckland. The first two games have been dominated by the bowlers from either side. The hosts were bowled out for 91 runs in the opening game before winning by 68 runs in the second game after bowling out the Proteas for 107 runs.

However, all this could change as the two teams land in Auckland. Eden Park, famous for its unusual boundary dimensions has been a great ground for batters in the past. The straighter boundaries are shorter than the ICC mandated requirements. Fast bowlers, while being on top of their run-up mark, often feel the crowd is right behind them. Unlike traditional grounds, Eden Park is more of a rectangle than a circle, making field placement here a bit tricky. With a scoring rate of 10.19, it is the most batter-friendly ground in New Zealand. 

New Zealand’s poor track record at the stadium nullifies any home advantage they might have had. The visitors have won both their T20I clashes at the stadium. However, having not played at Eden Park since 2017, none of their players have experience playing here. It will be an exciting clash as the two teams fight it out to take a lead in the series.

You Might Be Interested In

When will the New Zealand vs South Africa match take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match is going to take place on Friday, 20 March 2026.

When will the New Zealand vs South Africa match start?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match will start at 11:45 A.M. IST in India on Friday, 20 March 2026.

Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa match be played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. 

Where to watch New Zealand vs South Africa match in India?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the SonyLiv and FanCode apps and website in India from 11:45 AM. IST on Friday, 20 March 2026.

What Are The Full Squads For New Zealand vs South Africa  Match?

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Bevon Jacobs, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Ben Sears, Katene D Clarke, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (C), Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Massive Boost For Kolkata Knight Riders As Rs 18 Crore Sri Lankan Bowler Declared Fit to Join The Team

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: new zealandNew Zealand vs South AfricaNew Zealand vs South Africa CricketNew Zealand vs South Africa Live StreamingNew Zealand vs South Africa MatchNZ vs SAsouth africaT20I

RELATED News

Iran To Boycott USA But Not FIFA World Cup 2026, Football President Confirms

Aston Villa vs Lille Live Streaming: Where to Watch Europa League match on TV and Online In India?

IPL 2026: Big Blow For Rajasthan Royals as ₹2.4 Crore All-Rounder Suffers Groin Injury, Doubtful for Season | Details Inside

IND vs IRE: CONFIRMED! India To Play T20I Series Against Ireland In June

WI-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20I Series In India, US, Caribbean, Check TV Channel & Match Timings

LATEST NEWS

NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Online And On TV In India?

Weather Today on March 20: Delhi Sees Chilly Morning with Rain and Thunderstorms; Check Weather Report For Gurugram, Faridabad, Agra, Chandigarh, Dehradun

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Smashes Records with Rs 170 Crore Opening, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Baahubali 2, RRR, Jawan Worldwide

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Opens Strong With Rs 31 Crore Despite Tough Clash With Dhurandhar 2

‘Who Knows Better About Surprise?’: Awkward Silence Follows Donald Trump’s ‘Pearl Harbor’ Joke During Meeting With Japan PM Sanae Takaichi— Watch Video

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really Dead? Another AI Video Sparks Buzz On Social Media As Netizens Spot Israeli Prime Minister’s ‘Sleeves Fiasco’ After Viral ‘Six Fingers’ Claim

Watch: Video From Haifa Shows A Missile Fragment Falling Uncontrollably, Sparking Fires In Northern Israel Amid Ongoing US–Iran war

Delhi Weather Today: Rain Clears Skies, AQI Drops To 137; Noida Fresh, Faridabad Heavily Polluted, Yellow Alert Till March 20

ABC Shocks Fans, Cancels ‘The Bachelorette’ After Dark Domestic Assault Allegations Against Taylor Frankie Paul, What Happens Next?

Brooklyn Blaze Fire Horror: Avenue H Building Consumed As Firefighters Battle Intense Flames Amid Evacuations

NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Online And On TV In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Online And On TV In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Online And On TV In India?
NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Online And On TV In India?
NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Online And On TV In India?
NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Online And On TV In India?

QUICK LINKS