NFL’s Revenue Rocket: Green Bay Packers Reveal USD 13.8 Billion Game Plan

The Green Bay Packers have pulled back the curtain on the National Football League’s (NFL) financial juggernaut, revealing that each franchise earned a staggering USD 432.6 million in national revenue during the 2025 fiscal year, up from USD 402.3 million last year. With the league’s total national income surpassing USD 13.8 billion, it’s clear that the NFL’s dominance in live sports and its evolving media strategy are paying massive dividends.

Packers President Mark Murphy attributed much of the surge to media deals, noting, “A big part of it obviously is TV. How people watch TV is changing dramatically.”

TV Dominance and Streaming Strategy Drive Record Revenue

While streaming continues to grow, traditional broadcast TV still brings in the lion’s share of revenue, supporting the league’s hybrid model and fueling an expected 7% annual growth across all revenue streams. The NFL remains one of the last true appointment-viewing experiences, and its ability to adapt across platforms has become a cornerstone of its revenue engine.

Lambeau Delivers Local Wins Amid National Boom

While national revenue powers the NFL, the Packers are also winning big locally. The team’s total revenue soared to USD 719.1 million, a 9.9 percent increase year over year, thanks in part to a ninth home game at Lambeau Field. Local income jumped 13.7 percent to USD 286.4 million, reinforcing the power of strong community support and consistent fan engagement.

The Packers also posted a 39.3 percent increase in operational profit, hitting USD 83.7 million. Their corporate reserve fund climbed to USD 579 million, further proving that financial discipline and a loyal fan base continue to make Green Bay a model of small-market success.

NFL’s National Strategy Fuels Team Stability

National revenue now accounts for 60 percent of the Packers’ total earnings, a figure that underscores the NFL’s role as a collective financial engine. “That’s mostly the growth in the national TV deals,” said Murphy, highlighting how the league’s centralized media strategy provides stability across all markets.

As the NFL strengthens its grip on both traditional TV and emerging digital platforms, the league looks set to continue its upward financial trajectory, making it one of the most profitable and future-proofed entities in global sports.

