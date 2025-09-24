"No evidence ball touched ground": Ex-Umpire Anil Chaudhary supports Sanju Samson's catch to dismiss Fakhar in India-Pakistan clash

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Former Indian international-level umpire Anil Chaudhary delivered his take on the catch by Sanju Samson during the India-Pakistan clash to dismiss Fakhar Zaman, saying that to him it seemed the batter was out and there was no evidence that the ball touched the ground.

During the clash with Pakistan, Sanju’s catch to dismiss Fakhar became a point of debate. The replays generated divided opinions, with some pointing out that the ball had touched the ground before Sanju caught it, while many others claimed it to be a clean catch. Pakistan’s team management also protested against the decision, as per Saama TV.

Speaking about the catch to ANI, Anil said that the TV umpire could have used a side angle, but to him, it seemed out and there was no proper evidence of the ball touching the ground before being gloved by Sanju.

“There is protocol for catches. Soft signal has been stopped by the on-field umpires. Whatever the TV umpire stands. They (TV umpires) could have taken a side angle, but there is a different way for each umpire. He must have been satisfied with his front angle. There are plenty of such calls that are debated for years. From the front, it sometimes seems that the ball touched the ground, but it is not always like that. Side view is always better for such decisions. There was no evidence that the ball touched the ground. To me it seemed out too,” said Anil.

On the demise of legendary English umpire Dickie Bird, Anil said that at one point, he was a massive brand when it came to umpiring and played a crucial role in creating the image of what an umpire should be.

“When we used to play, he used to umpire in big matches, especially Tests. He was reputed and well-respected among players. When people used to talk about umpiring, we used to say jokingly, “Badda Dickie Bird ban raha hai”. He was such a brand. He was that first big man that created an image of what an umpire should be,” said Anil.

Anil recalled that while he never got to meet him personally, he did see him umpiring a match in Delhi.

“He retired before I was even a proper player. I know he has officiated in ODIs, the Asia Cup and the World Cup finals. He officiated matches in Sharjah, too. He used to come here in Asia when neutral umpires were introduced. At one point, umpiring meant Dickie Bird,” he added.

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Tuesday announced the demise of former cricketer and reputed international umpire Dickie Bird at the age of 92.

A statement issued by Yorkshire Cricket said, “It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis ‘Dickie” Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92.”

Dickie enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as one of the most famous and popular officials in the game’s history. He is synonymous with Yorkshire Cricket, where he has been one of the most loyal supporters. In 2014, he was named President of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, a role he held with pride and distinction, during which the club won two County Championship titles.

Born on 19 April 1933 in Barnsley, Yorkshire, Dickie’s life was defined by his unwavering dedication to cricket. A former first-class cricketer for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, Bird’s playing career was cut short by injury, but his legacy was truly forged in his role as an international umpire. As a player, he featured in 93 first-class matches, scoring 3,314 runs at an average of 20.71 with two centuries and 14 fifties in 170 innings. He also featured in two List-A matches.

Over a distinguished career which lasted from 1973 to 1996, he officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals, including three World Cup finals from the inaugural edition in 1975 to 1983, when India turned the cricketing world upside down by downing two-time champions West Indies– earning the admiration of players and fans alike for his integrity, humour, and unmistakable style. (ANI)

