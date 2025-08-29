LIVE TV
Home > Sports > No Pity For The European Failure, Jose Mourinho Leaves Fenerbahce!

No Pity For The European Failure, Jose Mourinho Leaves Fenerbahce!

Jose Mourinho's tenure with Fenerbahce came to an end when the team lost to Benfica in the playoffs and was unable to advance to the UEFA Champions League. It was eventually costly for Mourinho to lose a trophy or secure any European success after finishing second in the Turkish Super Lig following a season that was comparatively good in terms of win ratio.

Football fans throughout Europe will be pleased to hear that Jose Mourinho's infamous tenure came to an end at the expense of international results. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 29, 2025 16:51:42 IST

The sudden sacking of Jose Mourinho by Fenerbahce came after a year in charge since the club did not make it into the UEFA Champions League group stages. The Turkish football team lost the play offs to Benfica on a 1–0 aggregate margin that left the board in a hurry to sack the Portuguese manager.

Fenerbahce under Jose Mourinho

The 62 year old strategist started his first Istanbul game in 2024 as fans welcomed him on board because they felt he would bring the best out of Fenerbahce in both domestic and European tournaments. Fenerbahce was second in the 2024–25 Super Lig under Mourinho but came 11 points shy of Galatasaray while also being knocked out in the Round of 16 in the Europa League. In his 62 game tenure Mourinho had a satisfactory win ratio with 37 wins and 14 draws and 11 losses but his inability to deliver trophies and Champions League qualification to the club led to his sacking.

Jose Mourinho And Champions League Expectations

The rapid split demonstrates  that European giants have extreme pressures which cause their European losses to be more vital than domestic victories. These provocative remarks made by Mourinho on Turkish refereeing and his controversies in the past only enhanced questions on his leadership. The expectations in Istanbul were high, though his experience and tact were very high and patience did not last long. His exit now gives speculation to his next destination with rumors already suggesting a possibility of taking him to the premier league, the Middle East or any other international placement. In the case of Fenerbahce, the priority shifts to season stabilization and hiring a person who will finally solve the problem of the lack of the connection between local consistency and European success.

Tags: Champions LeagueFenerbahceJose mourinhoPortuguese football manager

