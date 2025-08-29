LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > National Sports Day 2025 Turns Historic With India Pakistan Clash Announcement, But It’s Not Cricket!

National Sports Day 2025 Turns Historic With India Pakistan Clash Announcement, But It’s Not Cricket!

The India vs Pakistan matches in the FIH Pro League will offer drama, nostalgia and the best international hockey, and preparations are already under way and the excitement is building. Additionally, it will signify rivalry, pride in the region, and a renewed interest in Pakistani hockey on the global scene.

The drama for competing nations will be increased by the fact that this and subsequent editions will serve as qualifiers for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. (Image Credit: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG)
The drama for competing nations will be increased by the fact that this and subsequent editions will serve as qualifiers for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. (Image Credit: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 29, 2025 14:14:34 IST

The Men’s FIH Pro League 2025-26 season will feature two matches between India and Pakistan, making this one of the most famous rivalries in sport. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed it was great news for Pakistan to enter the 2025-26 FIH Pro League, especially after being provided with a promotion following New Zealand’s refusal to accept their place due to being one of the top two finishes at the 2024-25 FIH Nations Cup. Pakistan accepted the invitation to the Pro League from FIH, which subsequently supplied Ireland’s team to make way for Pakistan into the Pro League and can now be considered one of the very best teams in the world. Along with the likes of India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, Netherlands, and Spain, Pakistan will be monitored closely as they establish themselves back in the international hockey arena. 

Asia’s Epic Rivalry: India vs Pakistan Hockey

The matches between India and Pakistan will probably be the highest watched matches of the season, with hockey fans revisiting the beautiful aspect of our sport with anticipation to find out the venues. Whether the venues are in India, Pakistan, or a neutral territory the excitement for these matches would electrify stadiums on this huge scale. FIH President Tayyab Ikram was quoted saying, ‘It is great to see Pakistan return as we enhance the visibility and global reach of the League. Pakistan’s place back in the League is a positive moment for world hockey, and it will be a successful return for a national squad with so much great history.’

When is the match?

Now embarking on its seventh edition, the Pro League itself will be in a home and away format as tournaments will begin on December 3, 2025 and run through June 28, 2026. This and other editions will double as qualifiers for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, adding to the drama for competing countries.

Pakistan’s revival arch?

Recovery for Pakistan will not simply be about playing hockey once again, although that is very important. It will also mean regional pride, rivalry, and renewed relevance of Pakistani hockey to the international stage. More practically, the Indians will be aware that their 2024–25 campaign was somewhat precarious, it ended with them avoiding relegation for the 2025–26 season, and there will be much emphasis on improved performances come the new season. With preparations already underway and the anticipation beginning, the India vs Pakistan clashes in the FIH Pro League will provide drama and nostalgia, and the highest standard of international field hockey.

Also Read: UEFA Champions League Draw 2025: Real Madrid Set To Meet Their Champions League Rivals Manchester City Again!

Tags: FIHIndia Pakistan HockeyIndia vs Pakistan HockeyInternational Hockey FederationNational Sports Daynational sports day 2025

RELATED News

Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Is This Lionel Messi’s Last Game? He Hints At Farewell
End Of An Era: Rahul Dravid Steps Down As Head Coach Of Rajasthan Royals
Are You Aware Of Roger Federer’s Biggest Possible Deal In The History Of Sports And Its Reasons?
RCB Offers ₹25 Lakh Each to Families Who Lost Their Loved Ones In The Tragic Stadium Stampede

LATEST NEWS

US Denies Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Entry to UN Amid Growing Support for Palestinian Statehood
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
National Sports Day 2025 Turns Historic With India Pakistan Clash Announcement, But It’s Not Cricket!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

National Sports Day 2025 Turns Historic With India Pakistan Clash Announcement, But It’s Not Cricket!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

National Sports Day 2025 Turns Historic With India Pakistan Clash Announcement, But It’s Not Cricket!
National Sports Day 2025 Turns Historic With India Pakistan Clash Announcement, But It’s Not Cricket!
National Sports Day 2025 Turns Historic With India Pakistan Clash Announcement, But It’s Not Cricket!
National Sports Day 2025 Turns Historic With India Pakistan Clash Announcement, But It’s Not Cricket!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?