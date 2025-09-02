Not Shreyas Iyer or Hardik Pandya! Gautam Gambhir’s Shocking Pick for India’s Most Stylish Cricketer Revealed

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir gave the fans a glimpse of his candid side at the final of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 on Sunday. In an amusing game he was asked to connect the words thrown at him with Indian players, and his answers were rapid, comic and erratic.

Gautam Gambhir Names Virat Kohli as ‘Desi Boy’

Gambhir when questioned as to who comes to mind whenever the tag Desi boy is mentioned, immediately responded by naming his long time teammate Virat Kohli. Kohli is known to be fearless and full of energy on the field, which perfectly describes him according to Gambhir.

The retired India captain who had retired from Test cricket earlier this year and had pulled out of T20Is after the World Cup in 2024 is now preparing to make a comeback. Kohli is in London, where he is training in the nets to play a series of ODIs against Australia in October.

Gautam Gambhir on Tendulkar, Bumrah, and Nitish Rana

In the same deal, Gautam Gambhir also related some other legends and stars with distinct labels. When questioned about the term clutch, his thoughts immediately wandered to Sachin Tendulkar, a man who has been able to deliver in moments of pressure over the decades.

With the term speed, Gambhir took no time in mentioning the name of Jasprit Bumrah, who has no match in his ability to harass batters with sheer speed. When golden arm was mentioned, he answered Nitish Rana the former player under him in Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shubman Gill Earns Stylish Tag from Gambhir

Potentially the most surprising incident was when Gautam Gambhir was asked to select the best dressed man in the Indian cricket team. The coach ignored the hyped names like Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer, and straight away moved to Shubman Gill. He liked the composure and confidence of the young Test skipper for him he was ‘a wonderful match with the word.Gambhir said that the way Gill had done in England, as the head of the Test team in India, had impressed him. In his opinion, the manner of Gill in the crease is a rare compound of elegance and style.

Other Tags: Dravid, Laxman, Zaheer and Pant

The fun did not end there as Gambhir had more names of the various words. He referred to Rahul Dravid as Mr Consistent and VVS Laxman as a run-machine, and he respected former teammates. In the case of the death-overs specialist tag, he put Zaheer Khan alongside Bumrah in that bracket.

To close on a brighter note, Gambhir called Rishabh Pant as the slowest in the team but also the jokest around. His funny way of handling the wicketkeeper-batter made people laugh and allowed the audience to see the sunny side of the coach.

