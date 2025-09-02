BCCI President Election: Rajiv Shukla Set To Become BCCI President, Dhumal Or Anirudh Could Be Next IPL Secretary, Governing Council Chairman?



The five office holder and the chairperson of the IPL Governing Council are subject to election, as is the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The present acting president Rajiv Shukla, a cricket administration mainstay, is likely to be re elected this month as president of the Board of Control of Cricket in India.

Who Is Going To Be The Next BCCI Secretary?

Also, as per the sources, the next BCCI secretary might be Arun Singh Dhumal who is the present chairman of the IPL governing council. Anirudh Chaudhary of the Haryana Cricket Association is also in contention to be elected either as the IPL Governing Council Chairman or the Secretary.



Who is Arun Singh Dhumal?

Another brother of former President and MP Anurag Thakur Dhumal has claimed the post of Secretary in his second round in BCCI. Dumal has a long history of administration in the sport of cricket and has served in several roles both in the state association, and in BCCI. Dhumal, the brother of the former President and MP, Anurag Thakur is likely to win the chair of Secretary in his next term at BCCI. Dumal has vast knowledge about cricket administration and has served in the past in several positions in BCCI and state associations.

Who is going to be the next Chairman of IPL?

Anirudh Chaudhary of Haryana Cricket Association is also reportedly in contention to take the post of Secretary or Chairman at IPL Governing Council. The September and October BCCI election preparations have already begun, and lobbying has been initiated by various groups that are interested in key postings. Interestingly, the Indian government has already adopted a sports code that could result in a change of regime.

But since the act has not yet been promulgated, it has been made understood that the next elections this year would be conducted under the existing laws, in accordance with the suggestions of the LodHa Committee which the BCCI adopted.

