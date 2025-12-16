LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ECI Auqib Nabi BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time business news ECI Auqib Nabi BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time business news ECI Auqib Nabi BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time business news ECI Auqib Nabi BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ECI Auqib Nabi BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time business news ECI Auqib Nabi BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time business news ECI Auqib Nabi BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time business news ECI Auqib Nabi BSE market cap asim munir delhi weather auction date of ipl 2026 time business news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ODI Innings: Check the Most Batters Out LBW in a Single ODI Match

ODI Innings: Check the Most Batters Out LBW in a Single ODI Match

Six batters are the most dismissed LBW in a single ODI innings, highlighting bowling-friendly conditions, umpiring impact, and pre-DRS era collapses that shaped memorable one-day international matches.

ODI Innings: Check the Most Batters Out LBW in a Single ODI Match

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 16, 2025 11:23:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ODI Innings: Check the Most Batters Out LBW in a Single ODI Match

In One Day International cricket, the record for the maximum number of batters getting out via LBW in a single innings is quite a staggering number, which is nothing but a testament to the accuracy of the bowlers on the slow-turning pitches or seaming ones. 

 

Top Instances

India is the team that has the worst record in this case, as six batters from the Indian side were declared out LBW in the innings of 2013 match against Pakistan, which totaled 20 LBW dismissals, including both sides. Similarly, New Zealand lost 6 to LBW in one innings during an overall 19 LBW decisions in a match against Sri Lanka. These matches are evidence of how conditions can be in favor of either spinners or swing bowlers that are bringing batsmen plumb in front.

 

Key Players Involved

Team records overshadow individual bowlers, but Waqar Younis and Rashid Khan are the two bowlers who have reached the top with 119 and high counts respectively, leading the career LBW hauls in ODIs. However, the specifics of single-innings ties are tied to those team collapses. Batsmen’s names from these innings, such as Pakistan’s lineup against India, are still there in people’s minds for making DRS reviews or being static defense. No single innings has surpassed the number of 6 LBW victims confirmed across the stat reported.

 

Context and Impact

Such collapses not only add to the match drama, but they also happen to be the case in the games of the Champions Trophy, where clusters of LBW shaped the results. The introduction of the modern DRS had a bit of an impact as it lessened the numbers, but the records still exist from the pre-tech eras. The aspiring journalists keep a note of these for their analytical pieces on the trends of dismissals.

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 11:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bowling-dominancecricket statisticsleg before wicketmost LBW dismissalsODI inningsODI recordpre-DRS erateam collapse

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction Players List: Complete List Of 350 Players With Base Prices – Capped, Uncapped, Indian & Overseas Players

IPL 2026 Auction: All Eyes On Sarfaraz Khan’s Bidding Prospects

Next Big IPL Star? Auqib Nabi Likely To Attract Big Bids, Check His Ranji, SMAT Numbers

IPL 2026 Dates Announced: Season Starts March 26, Final On May 31

BCCI Introduces Salary Cap For Overseas Stars In IPL 2026 Auction, Here’s Why

LATEST NEWS

How Clickbait Culture Turned 40-Minute Viral Video, 19-Minute Viral Video Viral

Axis Bank Share Price Today Slumps Over 4% As NIM Recovery Gets Pushed Back, Despite Strong Long-Term Returns; Here’s Why

West Bengal SIR List: Over 58 Lakh Names Deleted From Draft Voter List 2026 – Here’s How To Check Your Name

Leaked Avengers: Doomsday Teasers Unveil Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom

Why We’d Fail As Spy Agents In Pakistan: Internet Goes Witty Over Dhurandhar, Influencers Spark Hilarious ‘Failed RAW Agent’ Meme Trend

ODI Innings: Check the Most Batters Out LBW in a Single ODI Match

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Movie Inches Toward Rs 600 Crore Mark, Beats Sanju, PK, Padmaavat Record

Prime Minister Meets With His Majesty King Abdullah II Of Jordan

Goa Club Fire Tragedy: Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, Arrive in Delhi Today

Stock Market Freefall: Sensex Drops 400 Points, Nifty Crashes Below 26,000, ₹2 Lakh Crore Lost in 30 Minutes; Reasons Behind Explained

ODI Innings: Check the Most Batters Out LBW in a Single ODI Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ODI Innings: Check the Most Batters Out LBW in a Single ODI Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ODI Innings: Check the Most Batters Out LBW in a Single ODI Match
ODI Innings: Check the Most Batters Out LBW in a Single ODI Match
ODI Innings: Check the Most Batters Out LBW in a Single ODI Match
ODI Innings: Check the Most Batters Out LBW in a Single ODI Match

QUICK LINKS