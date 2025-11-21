LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'One-Off Match Not Ideal Scenario For Captain', Rishabh Pant To Lead Team India As Shubman Gill Ruled Out For 2nd Test Against South Africa

Rishabh Pant, set to captain India for a one-off must-win Test against South Africa in Guwahati, admitted the situation is “not ideal” but welcomed the opportunity. Responding to criticism over his Day 3 bowling calls in the first Test, he said captaincy demands trusting his instincts.

Shubman Gill ruled out of 2nd Test, Pant to captain (PHOTO: X)
Shubman Gill ruled out of 2nd Test, Pant to captain (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 21, 2025 14:57:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rishabh Pant didn’t pretend he was thrilled about stepping in as captain for just a single Test. He called it what it is not the ideal setup but still said he’s grateful for the chance.

With India facing a must-win second Test against a confident South African side in Guwahati, Pant made it clear he wasn’t going to let the occasion get to him.

Rishabh Pant Admits One-Off Captaincy “Not Ideal”

“One-off match isn’t the best scenario for a captain, but I’m thankful to the BCCI for the honor,” he told reporters before the game. “If you start overthinking big moments, it doesn’t help. I don’t want to get stuck in that. We had a tough first Test, and now we just need to do whatever it takes to win.”

He sounded calm, almost matter-of-fact. “We all know how we play, and how we want to carry ourselves. Last Test was tough, but we just want to look forward and do what’s needed this time.”

Rishabh Pant Responds to Backlash Over Bowling Calls

Rishabh Pant’s choices from the last match especially opening Day 3 with a spinner got plenty of flak after Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch piled on runs, stretching South Africa’s lead past 100. 

That call turned into a real turning point, with the Proteas eventually building a 123-run advantage that India couldn’t chase down. Pant admitted some selection calls sparked debate, but stood by his approach. 

“We talked a lot as a team. At the time, going with a spinner felt right. Sure, you could pick a fast bowler, and if that works people praise it. If it doesn’t, they question you. That’s captaincy. You’re always under the microscope, but you have to trust your gut and back your bowler.”

Down 0-1 after the loss at Eden Gardens, Pant said the team can’t afford to get bogged down. “At this level, there’s always pressure. Whether you’re ahead or behind, you still have to give everything. Taking extra pressure won’t help. In the end, the better team wins.”

Shubman Gill ruled out due to neck injury

Shubman Gill, India’s regular skipper, is out of the second Test. The BCCI released him from the squad after a neck spasm flared up again.

He flew to Mumbai on Friday morning to see a specialist. Gill hadn’t trained on Thursday and was supposed to take a final fitness test on Friday, but the medical team didn’t want to risk it. That’s when Pant got the nod to lead.

Gill’s luck hasn’t been great lately. He was hospitalised after retiring hurt early in India’s first innings in Kolkata, having faced just three balls. By the third morning, the BCCI said he was done for the match.

India ended up losing by 30 runs, bowled out for 93 chasing 124 on a tricky, unpredictable pitch. Gill actually missed a Test against New Zealand in October for the same neck problem.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 2:57 PM IST
QUICK LINKS