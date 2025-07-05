Live Tv
Home > Sports > Paintsil Powers Galaxy to Stunning 3-0 Win Over Whitecaps

Paintsil Powers Galaxy to Stunning 3-0 Win Over Whitecaps

Joseph Paintsil scored twice and Matheus Nascimento added another as LA Galaxy beat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0. Despite early pressure from Vancouver, the Galaxy struck early and controlled the game. The Whitecaps couldn’t convert chances and now shift focus to the Canadian Championship quarterfinal.

LA Galaxy beat Vancouver
LA Galaxy beat Vancouver (Images Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 12:31:12 IST

Share

It was a night of frustration for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who fell to a 3-0 defeat against the LA Galaxy on Friday at Dignity Health Sports Park. Despite several promising chances, the visitors failed to capitalize, while the Galaxy executed with ruthless efficiency to earn a much-needed win. Vancouver remain in second place in the Western Conference standings with 38 points, now trailing San Diego FC by just one. But with the TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinal second leg coming up on Wednesday against Valour FC, attention quickly turns to recovery.

Galaxy Strike Early Through Nascimento

The match couldn’t have started worse for Vancouver. Just two minutes in, Edwin Cerrillo fired from long range. Yohei Takaoka managed to get a hand to it, but Matheus Nascimento pounced on the rebound for a clinical finish. Nascimento nearly had a second moments later, but Ranko Veselinovic made a superb last-ditch tackle. Vancouver’s first real chance came in the 10th minute when Édier Ocampo slipped inside the box just before pulling the trigger. Takaoka was called into action again in the 20th minute to deny Paintsil’s curling effort.

Whitecaps Rally Falls Short as Paintsil Takes Over

Despite growing into the game and creating multiple chances, Vancouver couldn’t find the breakthrough. Pedro Vite’s dangerous free-kick and Jayden Nelson’s close-range effort came closest, but Galaxy goalkeeper Novak Micovic stood tall.
The hosts doubled their lead in the 60th when Gabriel Pec found Marco Reus, who set up Paintsil for a composed finish. A controversial penalty in the 75th saw Paintsil bag his brace. A late second yellow card for Nelson added to Vancouver’s woes. Though they fought until the final whistle, the Whitecaps couldn’t change the outcome and now must regroup ahead of a critical cup clash.

Canadian Championship quarterfinalLA Galaxy beat Vancouver WhitecapsUSA
