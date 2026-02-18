LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan australia ai impact summit babar azam Chhattisgarh High Court AI Summit 2026 Bishnoi Gang accident bengaluru latest news india crime news Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Loses His Cool After Dismissal, Heated Clash With Mike Hesson Caught On Camera — VIDEO

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Loses His Cool After Dismissal, Heated Clash With Mike Hesson Caught On Camera — VIDEO

Salman Ali Agha showed frustration after his dismissal, demoted Babar Azam in the batting order, and had a heated exchange with coach Mike Hesson.

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Loses His Cool After Dismissal, Heated Clash With Mike Hesson Caught On Camera — VIDEO | Image Credits: Screenshot/X
PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Loses His Cool After Dismissal, Heated Clash With Mike Hesson Caught On Camera — VIDEO | Image Credits: Screenshot/X

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 18, 2026 18:40:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Loses His Cool After Dismissal, Heated Clash With Mike Hesson Caught On Camera — VIDEO

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha once again failed to make it big in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 as he threw his wicket against Namibia in the Group A match at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Wednesday, February 18th.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Pakistan made two big changes to their playing XI as they brought in Salman Mirza and Khawaja Nafay, who replaced Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed. On the other hand, Namibia picked Alexander Busing Volschenk and Jack Brassell, replacing Dylan Leicher and Max Heingo.

Salman Ali Agha Dismissed in Crucial Moment

Coming out to bat, Pakistan made a blockbuster start by adding 40 runs in their opening wicket as Shahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub shook hands to build momentum for their side. However, Saim Ayub was dismissed after adding 14 runs off 12 balls.

You Might Be Interested In

Salman Ali Agha walked out to bat at no.3 and didn’t take much time to settle. He looked confident against the spinners as he put his footwork on display. He gave good support to Sahibzada Farhan as Pakistan rebuilt the innings without pressure.

Sahibzada Farhan soon reached the half-century mark off 37 balls. He formed a brilliant partnership with the captain, Salman Ali Agha, and both the cricketers added 67 runs together for the second wicket in just 42 balls. Both batters played confidently and kept Pakistan in control during the game.

However, on the first ball of the 13th over, Salman Ali Agha lost his wicket. He tried to smash a full ball outside off-stump from Jack Brassell for a big shot but didn’t get enough height. The ball went straight to Gerhard Erasmus at mid-off. Agha was dismissed after scoring 38 runs off 23 balls, smashing 3 fours and 2 sixes. He looked disappointed after his dismissal as he walked back to the pavilion.

Following his dismissal, Khawaja Nafay walked out to bat at number 4, while Babar Azam didn’t get the opportunity to bat. Nafay was soon dismissed by Erasmus with a sharp caught-and-bowled chance. Shadab Khan then came in at number 5. Even after losing a few wickets, Pakistan were still in a strong position at 118/3, all thanks to the outstanding performance from Sahibzada Farhan.

VIDEO — Salman Ali Agha abuses himself after dismissal

Meanwhile, in the dugout, Salman Ali Agha was seen showing his disappointment. In a video going viral on the internet, Salman was seen throwing a water bottle and was seen having a heated discussion with the head coach, Mike Hesson.

Watch the video:

ALSO READ: PAK vs NAM: Was Babar Azam ‘Protected’? Fans Slam Pakistan Team Management’s Strategy in T20 World Cup 2026 Clash vs Namibia

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 6:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Mike HessonPAK vs NAMSahibzada Farhan Centurysahibzada-farhanSalman Ali Aghasalman-aghat20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

PAK vs NAM: Was Babar Azam ‘Protected’? Fans Slam Pakistan Team Management’s Strategy in T20 World Cup 2026 Clash vs Namibia

ICC T20I Rankings: Ishan Kishan Climbs, Abhishek Sharma And Varun Chakravarthy Reign — India’s T20I Supremacy Grows

Carlos Alcaraz vs Valentine Royer Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Doha Open Online, TV Channel in USA, India, UK, Brazil, Australia & More

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Never Seen a Pakistani Batter Play So…’ — Fans React to Sahibzada Farhan’s 57-Ball Century vs Namibia

What Is Pickleball? Understanding The Rules And Format Of The Game

LATEST NEWS

‘Indian Dog’: 22-Year-Old Indian Sikh Nurse Left With Bleeding Nose After Alleged Racial Attack At Australia Gym, Says, ‘I Don’t Feel Safe After This’

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Loses His Cool After Dismissal, Heated Clash With Mike Hesson Caught On Camera — VIDEO

Galgotias University Blames “Ill-Informed” Faculty Neha Singh For China Robodog Row At AI Summit As Her “Your 6 Can Be My 9” Remark Goes Viral

Rishi Sunak At AI Impact Summit 2026: ‘There’s Enormous Optimism And Trust’ In India, West Still Dominated By Anxiety Over AI

Ventura AirConnect Launches Flights Between Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, and Other Cities

Will Home Loan Relief Continue In 2026 After 125 BPS Repo Rate Cuts In 2025?

Emmanuel Macron Announces France’s Plan to Ease Student Visas And Offer More English Courses

Rajasthan Horror: Man’s Face Severely Burned After Contact With 11,000-Volt High-Tension Line, Shocking Video Goes Viral

DNB PDCET 2026 Applications Open: Registration Link Active At natboard.edu.in

12 Killed In China’s Hubei After Explosion At Firecracker Store Sparks Fire

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Loses His Cool After Dismissal, Heated Clash With Mike Hesson Caught On Camera — VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Loses His Cool After Dismissal, Heated Clash With Mike Hesson Caught On Camera — VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Loses His Cool After Dismissal, Heated Clash With Mike Hesson Caught On Camera — VIDEO
PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Loses His Cool After Dismissal, Heated Clash With Mike Hesson Caught On Camera — VIDEO
PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Loses His Cool After Dismissal, Heated Clash With Mike Hesson Caught On Camera — VIDEO
PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Loses His Cool After Dismissal, Heated Clash With Mike Hesson Caught On Camera — VIDEO

QUICK LINKS