PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha Loses His Cool After Dismissal, Heated Clash With Mike Hesson Caught On Camera — VIDEO

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha once again failed to make it big in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 as he threw his wicket against Namibia in the Group A match at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Wednesday, February 18th.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Pakistan made two big changes to their playing XI as they brought in Salman Mirza and Khawaja Nafay, who replaced Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed. On the other hand, Namibia picked Alexander Busing Volschenk and Jack Brassell, replacing Dylan Leicher and Max Heingo.

Salman Ali Agha Dismissed in Crucial Moment

Coming out to bat, Pakistan made a blockbuster start by adding 40 runs in their opening wicket as Shahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub shook hands to build momentum for their side. However, Saim Ayub was dismissed after adding 14 runs off 12 balls.

Salman Ali Agha walked out to bat at no.3 and didn’t take much time to settle. He looked confident against the spinners as he put his footwork on display. He gave good support to Sahibzada Farhan as Pakistan rebuilt the innings without pressure.

Sahibzada Farhan soon reached the half-century mark off 37 balls. He formed a brilliant partnership with the captain, Salman Ali Agha, and both the cricketers added 67 runs together for the second wicket in just 42 balls. Both batters played confidently and kept Pakistan in control during the game.

However, on the first ball of the 13th over, Salman Ali Agha lost his wicket. He tried to smash a full ball outside off-stump from Jack Brassell for a big shot but didn’t get enough height. The ball went straight to Gerhard Erasmus at mid-off. Agha was dismissed after scoring 38 runs off 23 balls, smashing 3 fours and 2 sixes. He looked disappointed after his dismissal as he walked back to the pavilion.

Following his dismissal, Khawaja Nafay walked out to bat at number 4, while Babar Azam didn’t get the opportunity to bat. Nafay was soon dismissed by Erasmus with a sharp caught-and-bowled chance. Shadab Khan then came in at number 5. Even after losing a few wickets, Pakistan were still in a strong position at 118/3, all thanks to the outstanding performance from Sahibzada Farhan.

VIDEO — Salman Ali Agha abuses himself after dismissal

Meanwhile, in the dugout, Salman Ali Agha was seen showing his disappointment. In a video going viral on the internet, Salman was seen throwing a water bottle and was seen having a heated discussion with the head coach, Mike Hesson.

Watch the video:

Sent the bat on a separate journey! 💥✈️ Toe-ended over point, while the bat landed somewhere near backward square. Runs secured. Grip? Not so much. 😅 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #PAKvNAM | LIVE NOW ➡️https://t.co/tEqcKQXZLa pic.twitter.com/Up5WXnEyDZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 18, 2026

