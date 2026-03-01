LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Pakistan's New T20 Blueprint After T20 World Cup 2026 Debacle: No Place For Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi; Farhan, Abrar Lead PAK's Reset

Pakistan’s New T20 Blueprint After T20 World Cup 2026 Debacle: No Place For Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi; New Guns Like Sahibzada Farhan and Abrar Ahmed to Lead Pak's Reset in Shorter Format.

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: March 1, 2026 12:33:20 IST

Everyone’s got their eyes on Pakistan cricket right now. After that crushing exit from the T20 World Cup 2026, you can feel the shift as it’s not about the old stars anymore. Newly emerged stars like Sahibzada Farhan and Abrar Ahmed have stepped up and pretty much owned this new direction the team’s taking. Even though Pakistan scraped out a win against Sri Lanka, they couldn’t boost their Net Run Rate enough to make the semifinals. That was the final straw. 

Management finally listened to what fans have been shouting about for months and made some bold choices. Benching Babar Azam and watching new faces like Usman Khan deliver is the new Pakistan embracing a fresher, more aggressive style.

It’s not about big names now; it’s about who actually shows up on the field and makes things happen. With the tournament done for them, it really feels like the Babar-Shaheen era is over for good.

Sahibzada Farhan Scripts History As Pakistan Moves Past Senior Star Babar Azam

At the same time, Farhan’s rise kind of put a spotlight on how the senior players didn’t show up. Babar Azam, for example, got dropped before the final Super 8 game and barely scraped together 91 runs the whole tournament. 

Shaheen Shah Afridi didn’t do much better as he couldn’t get those early wickets, and his last over against Sri Lanka was rough. People are starting to wonder if he’s still got what it takes in T20S. So, when you look at Farhan lighting it up while the old guard fades, it’s pretty clear. The new direction for the team has to focus on form and guts, not just famous names.

Abrar Ahmed And Usman Khan: The Next Gen Core Of Pakistan T20I

This whole “Next Gen” thing isn’t only about batters. Abrar Ahmed, the mystery spinner, has become a real game-changer. Against Sri Lanka, he wrapped up his spell with 3 wickets for just 23 runs. He grabbed wickets right when Pakistan needed some control in the middle overs, something they’d been missing before. 

Then there’s Usman Khan. He’s popped up as a lively keeper-batter, playing with the sort of intent and energy Pakistan’s middle order has been craving. He’s helping them break out of that old habit of relying too much on steady, anchor players.

What’s Next for Pakistan Cricket?

Pallekele sent a loud message: if you can’t keep up with the modern T20 game, you get left behind. Mohsin Naqvi and the PCB brass aren’t happy with how things turned out, and now, dropping the Babar-Shaheen duo isn’t just some wild move, but it’s starting to look like the smart play.

If Pakistan starts building the team around Farhan’s explosive batting and Abrar’s unpredictable spin, they finally have a shot at creating a T20 side that actually puts winning first, not just chasing personal records.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 12:33 PM IST
