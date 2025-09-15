Papua New Guinea secures final spot in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Papua New Guinea secures final spot in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

Papua New Guinea secures final spot in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

Papua New Guinea secures final spot in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 19:19:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The teams that will compete at next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier are now confirmed as Papua New Guinea claimed the final spot by winning the East Asia Pacific Qualifier on Monday, as per the ICC website.

The Global Qualifier will serve as the final opportunity for sides to earn a place at the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales, with a total of four spots up for grabs through the event that will be hosted by Nepal from January 12 to February 5 next year.

Papua New Guinea kept their dream alive by defeating Vanuatu in the final of the 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier on Monday, with the side clinching a nine-wicket victory in the decider on the back of a three-wicket haul to Geua Tom (3/15) and an unbeaten half-century from Naoni Vare.

Tom and Isabel Toua bowled superbly to help restrict Vanuatu to just 113 at Albert Park 1 in Suva, with Vare’s unbeaten innings of 57 guiding the run chase home alongside a valuable contribution of 39* from skipper Brenda Tau.

It means Papua New Guinea progress through to the Global Qualifier in Nepal next year, with the side to take on nine other teams in the battle to win one of four spots at the next edition of the T20 World Cup.

The other teams that will take on Papua New Guinea at the Global Qualifier are hosts Nepal, European sides Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, as well as Thailand, the USA, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Namibia.

Also on Monday, Indonesia claimed third spot at the East Asia Pacific Qualifier by defeating Japan by eight wickets, while the Philippines created history by sneaking past the Cook Islands in the final over to record their first-ever victory at an ICC event. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: cricket-qualifiereast-asia-pacificglobal-qualifiericc-womens-t20Papua New Guineawomens-cricket

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan Handshake Controversy: PCB Suspends Top Official After Asia Cup 2025 Uproar
SL vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 Match 8 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Live Telecast On Tv And Online
2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League season to start on December 9 in Argentina and Ireland
Handshake row: PCB demands "immediate removal" of match referee for India-Pak Asia Cup clash
‘Play Smart Not Spectacular’ Shahid Afridi On Pakistan’s Loss Against India In Asia Cup 2025

LATEST NEWS

How Much Gold Reserve Does Pakistan Have Compared to India?
Vantara welcomes SIT findings, Supreme Court's order; says allegations made against its animal welfare mission without any basis
EAM Jaishankar wishes Nicaragua on Independence Day
Euro Pratik Sales Limited IPO Alert: All You Need To Know About This Upcoming IPO?
Who Is Nupur Bora? Rs 1.70 Crore Cash Seized From ACS Officer’s Flat Who Joined Services Only Six Years Ago
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna send heartwarming birthday wishes for son Aarav, actor calls himself "proud sidekick"
Ex-Vice President Kamala Harris To Attend Inauguration And Unveil Her Mother’s Statue In Telangana: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation
"Super entertaining": Kajol names Govinda her favourite guest on 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle'
Tramell Tillman becomes first black actor to win Supporting Drama Emmy for 'Severance'
Ryan Group of Institutions Partners with Royal Grammar School Guildford to Launch Premium British Curriculum Schools in India
Papua New Guinea secures final spot in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Papua New Guinea secures final spot in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Papua New Guinea secures final spot in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier
Papua New Guinea secures final spot in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier
Papua New Guinea secures final spot in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier
Papua New Guinea secures final spot in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

QUICK LINKS