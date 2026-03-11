LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea UCL match in India.

PSG and Chelsea will take on each other in the UCL Round of 16 at Parc des Princes.
PSG and Chelsea will take on each other in the UCL Round of 16 at Parc des Princes. Image Credit: X

Published: March 11, 2026 22:33:52 IST

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea Live Streaming: On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea will play the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match at the Parc des Princes. Coming into this clash, PSG suffered a 3-1 loss against Monaco in Ligue 1. They had defeated Monaco previously in their UEFA Champions League play-off matches.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is in great form, leading to this clash having won two games in a row. They defeated Aston Villa in the Premier League to inch closer towards securing UCL qualification for the next season. In the FA Cup, the North London club defeated Wrexham 4-2 to advance to the next stage. 

The clashes between the two teams have become a classic over the years. In the round of 16, both Luis Enrique and Rosenoir’s team would be aiming to play their best game across the two legs to make it into the quarter-final of the UCL. 

The two clubs are owned by wealthy billionaires. Since these billionaires have arrived in the two clubs, there has been a change of fortunes. PSG has completely dominated Ligue 1 and established itself as one of the top teams in the world of football under Al-Khelaifi’s ownership. A similar situation exists in London, where Chelsea has grown to be one of the most competitive teams in England and Europe since the 2000s, despite being owned by Boehly after having the baton passed from Roman Abramovich.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea Live Streaming UCL 2025-26

When will the Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea UCL 2025-26 match take place?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match is going to take place on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in India.

When will the Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea UCL 2025-26 match start?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 A.M. in India on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea UCL 2025-26 match be played?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris. 

Where to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea UCL 2025-26 match in India?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India from 1:30 A.M. IST on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 10:33 PM IST
Tags: chelseaParc des PrincesParisParis Saint-GermainPSGPSG vs ChelseaUCLUEFA Champions League

QUICK LINKS