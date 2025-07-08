‘Pedro Neto Is Every Chelsea Fan Right now’ Internet Reacts To Joao Pedro’s Goal Against Fluminense

As manager Renato Gaucho adopts a “us against the world” mentality that has propelled the Brazilian team to an unlikely run, Fluminense is enjoying their position as the underdog in the Club World Cup ahead of their semifinal matchup with Chelsea.

Opta’s supercomputer gave the Rio de Janeiro club a mere 0.05 percent chance of winning the title when they came to the United States, and they were initially predicted to lose in the group stage. By finishing second in Group F, holding Mamelodi Sundowns and Borussia Dortmund to draws, then defeating Ulsan Hyundai to advance, they instead defied expectations.

In just three months, the charismatic 62-year-old Renato has turned the team from relegation contenders to giant killers, using his signature extravagant touchline coaching to help them defeat Al-Hilal in the quarterfinals and Champions League runners-up Inter Milan in the round of 16.

“With all due respect to all the other clubs, I’m referring to our financial status when I say we’re the ugly duckling,” Renato stated. “Fluminense is only ten percent of these large teams’ financial size. Therefore, these large clubs have the means to acquire the top players.

Despite the difference in wealth, Renato thinks his team’s mindset and focus have been crucial to their incredible journey. “The mindset my team had on the field—their focus, their concentration, and the team’s collective effort—was exactly what got Fluminense to the semifinals,” he stated.

For Chelsea, the Brazilian entertainer is meticulously planning, calling the match at MetLife Stadium “a game of chess” that would be won by tactical discipline.

It will require patience. We’ll exercise caution,” Renato declared. Naturally, possession will be crucial, particularly when the game kicks off at 3 p.m. The heat is too much! You exhaust yourself if you have to keep rushing after your opponent without possession.

“It’s a game of chess, but we have the highest regard for Chelsea. You can be certain that there will be few opportunities and that the game will be close, at least in my perspective. And the winner will undoubtedly be the one who makes the most of all the data.

