Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

On Saturday, March 28, Peshawar Zalmi will be up against Rawalpindi Pindiz at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This is the third game of the 2026 Pakistan Super League season.

Last year, Peshawar Zalmi, under the captaincy of Babar Azam, almost made it to the playoffs but fell short by a small margin. This time the team is combining the fresh talent with experienced players, so Zalmi hope to start the season with a win and show their hunger for the title.

The addition of Rawalpindi Pindiz, one of the two new franchises in the PSL this year, has raised a lot of excitement. The team led by Mohammad Rizwan has already made people take notice with the lineup they have and the spirit they show on the field.

The game between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi Pindiz will also showcase a highly anticipated showdown between the two top Pakistani batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Because of their rivalry, this game will have more tension and thus it is a very interesting game for cricket fans all over the country.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026: Streaming Details

When will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 match take place?

The match will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

When will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 2:30 pm IST, with the toss at 2:00 pm IST on the 28th of March, Friday.

Where will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Where to Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 Match In India?

The match will be live-streamed on the Sports TV YouTube Channel in India.

PZ vs RP 2026 Squads

Peshawar Zalmi squad –

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Brian Bennett, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Kusal Mendis, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Nahid Rana, Ali Raza, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Mirza Tahir Baig, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Shoriful Islam, Khalid Usman

Rawalpindi Pindiz squad –

Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Usman Khawaja, Daryl Mitchell, Shahzaib Khan, Sam Billings, Kamran Ghulam, Yasir Khan, Dian Forrester, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Amad Butt, Cole McConchie, Mohammad Amir Khan, Asif Afridi, Jalat Khan, Saad Masood, Fawad Ali, Abdullah Fazal, Razaullah

Also Read: PSL: PCB Issues Notice to Naseem Shah over Alleged Contract Violation During Pakistan Super League 2026 Opener