PKL 12: Devank, Ashish help Bengal Warriorz stage stunning comeback, beat UP Yoddhas 41-37
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PKL 12: Devank, Ashish help Bengal Warriorz stage stunning comeback, beat UP Yoddhas 41-37

PKL 12: Devank, Ashish help Bengal Warriorz stage stunning comeback, beat UP Yoddhas 41-37

PKL 12: Devank, Ashish help Bengal Warriorz stage stunning comeback, beat UP Yoddhas 41-37

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 23:16:08 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Bengal Warriorz scripted a brilliant turnaround and etched a crucial 41-37 win against the UP Yoddhas at SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur on Tuesday.

It was a significant victory after four straight losses for the Season 7 PKL champions, led by their skipper Devank Dalal’s sixth consecutive Super 10 and Ashish’s High Five as their side returned to winning ways.

The Yoddhas got off to a strong start with a successful opening raid from Guman Singh. The Bengal Warriorz quickly responded and levelled the score through a raid by Devank, but the Yoddhas regained their lead soon after.

The Yoddhas’ defence showed solid coordination, especially in the first ten minutes, as they consistently stopped the Warriorz’ raiders and maintained control of the game. Their defensive efforts paid off when they inflicted an All Out, extending their lead to 10-4. By the time the first Time Out was called, the UP Yoddhas had built a comfortable cushion, leading 12-5 and keeping the pressure firmly on the Bengal Warriorz.

The Warriorz began the second quarter with a brief fightback, scoring a couple of quick points to cut the deficit to five. However, the Yoddhas quickly regained control and stretched their lead to 15-9 with composed raids from Guman and a tight defence commanded by Ashu Singh and Hitesh.

The Warriorz then responded with two crucial points — one from a successful raid by Devank and the other through a Bonus Point — narrowing the gap to 12-16. Despite this push, the Yoddhas stayed steady and maintained their advantage, heading into halftime with an 18-13 lead.

The Bengal Warriorz opened the second half by picking up quick points and cutting the deficit to 15-18. However, the Yoddhas responded swiftly, with their defence stepping up once again to earn them another point and regain momentum.

Although the Warriorz’ defence stayed alert and worked hard to resist, the UP Yoddhas kept finding gaps and steadily added to their tally. By the time the Time-Out was called in the second half, the Yoddhas had extended their lead to 25-22.

The restart marked a major shift in momentum as the Bengal Warriorz inflicted an All Out and surged ahead 26-25, with Devank securing a crucial raid point. The UP Yoddhas, though, quickly levelled the score through a successful raid from Gagan Gowda.

The Warriorz then tightened their grip on the contest. Ashish completed his High Five, while Devank continued his outstanding form, notching up yet another Super 10 — his sixth in as many matches this season.

As the game entered the final three minutes, the contest remained on a knife-edge with the Warriorz narrowly leading 34-33. They then delivered a decisive blow by inflicting another All Out, stretching their lead to 38-34 with less than two minutes remaining. Holding their composure in the closing moments, the Warriorz sealed a hard-fought four-point victory. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: ashishbengal-warriorzdevank-dalalpkl-12pro-kabaddi-leagueup-yoddhas

RELATED News

India Predicted XI vs Oman: Star Player Likely to be Rested in Asia Cup 2025 Match
Abhishek Sharma’s Father Reveals How He Faced 150 Kmph Bowlers at U-16 Level And Yuvraj Singh Changed His Batting
Asia Cup: Pakistan cancels press conference ahead of must-win fixture against UAE
Suryakumar Yadav’s Coach Fires Back at Mohammad Yousuf After ‘Pig’ Remark For Indian Captain
Berated by Hoeness, Bayern are confident ahead of Chelsea match, Kane says

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: Maoists Announce Ceasefire And Giving Up Arms: CPI (Maoist) Spokesperson Abhay
Delhi HC refuses to set aside termination of DU Professor guilty of demanding illegal gratification from students
On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises His ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’
PM Modi thanks "friend" Donald Trump for birthday greetings; says committed to taking ties to new heights
"We can do it": Sonu Nigam, Ishita Arun recreate their iconic 1999 track 'Bijuria' with funny twist
IAF AFCAT 2 Results 2025 OUT: How to Download with Direct Link
Robert Redford passes away: Bollywood celebrities pay heartfelt tributes to Oscar-winning actor
Sreeleela Shines in Chicnutrix's 'Glow Mode On' Campaign, Blending Science with Beauty
PKL 12: Devank, Ashish help Bengal Warriorz stage stunning comeback, beat UP Yoddhas 41-37
FBI Director Kash Patel Defends Himself Before Senate, Avoids Addressing Firings
PKL 12: Devank, Ashish help Bengal Warriorz stage stunning comeback, beat UP Yoddhas 41-37

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PKL 12: Devank, Ashish help Bengal Warriorz stage stunning comeback, beat UP Yoddhas 41-37

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PKL 12: Devank, Ashish help Bengal Warriorz stage stunning comeback, beat UP Yoddhas 41-37
PKL 12: Devank, Ashish help Bengal Warriorz stage stunning comeback, beat UP Yoddhas 41-37
PKL 12: Devank, Ashish help Bengal Warriorz stage stunning comeback, beat UP Yoddhas 41-37
PKL 12: Devank, Ashish help Bengal Warriorz stage stunning comeback, beat UP Yoddhas 41-37

QUICK LINKS