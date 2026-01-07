‘Play in India or Forfeit’: ICC Rejects Bangladesh’s Request to Shift T20 World Cup 2026 Matches Out of India- Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly turned down Bangladesh’s request to relocate their matches for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 away from India, making it clear that the team must travel to India to compete or risk forfeiting points.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the decision was conveyed to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) during a virtual meeting, with the ICC citing security-related assessments in rejecting the plea.

ICC has told the Bangladesh Cricket Board that “Bangladesh will need to travel to India to play the T20 World Cup or risk forfeiting points.”

However, the report added that the Bangladesh Cricket Board maintained it has not received any such ultimatum from the ICC regarding forfeiture or travel conditions.

Bangladesh’s Request to Shift T20 World Cup 2026 Matches

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement released on Sunday (January) it had officially approached the ICC, seeking a change of venue for its Group C fixtures in the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India.

The request came a day after the BCCI asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad.

KKR’s Mustafizur Rahman Signing Triggers Backlash

Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh’s leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals with over 400 scalps across T20 cricket, was bought by the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

However, the franchise’s move sparked intense criticisms of Shah Rukh Khan in recent weeks, following reports of multiple incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh’s Full Group C Schedule in India

Bangladesh is set to play all four of its Group C fixtures in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Indian soil. Their opening three matches- against West Indies on February 7 and Italy on February 9 and February 14- will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, before the team travels to Mumbai for their final group game against Nepal on February 17.