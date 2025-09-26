"Players from all around the world will play in this stadium": PCI president on India hosting World Para Athletics Championship

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 09:08:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Devendra Jhajharia expressed his delight as India prepares to host the prestigious World Para Athletics Championship. Calling it a proud moment for the nation, Jhajharia highlighted the significance of the event for both Indian and international para athletes.

“It is a matter of pride for the nation that India is hosting the World Para Athletics Championship. Players from all around the world will play in this stadium,” Jhajharia told ANI.

He also extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous encouragement and support of para athletes.

“I thank PM Modi for giving importance to Para Athletes,” he remarked.

Confident of India’s performance, Jhajharia added that the country’s para athletes will bring glory to the nation.

“The Indian Para Athletes will win medals for the nation,” he asserted.

India is set to host its biggest para-sporting spectacle, the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5.

PCI has upgraded Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with a world-class Mondo track, para-friendly gym, and long jump pits to host the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

A record 73 Indian athletes, led by Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil, will compete as India builds on its 29 medals at Paris 2024. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: devendra-jhajhariapcipm modi'sumit-antilworld-para-athletics

