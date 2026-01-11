‘Please Educate Yourself’: Netizens Slam Sanjay Bangar After ‘Hindi Is The National Language’ Comment Sparks On-Air Spat With Varun Aaron During IND vs NZ ODI

Former India cricketer and ex-batting coach Sanjay Bangar found himself at the centre of a social media storm after his remarks on language during live commentary sparked an on-air spat with Varun Aaron during the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI in Vadodara on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred on the Star Sports Hindi commentary panel, quickly went viral, triggering sharp criticism from viewers who called Bangar’s statement factually incorrect and insensitive.

How the On-Air Spat Began

The controversy unfolded during the 13th over of New Zealand’s first innings, when stump mic audio captured KL Rahul giving instructions to Washington Sundar in Hindi.

Watch here:

Sanjay Bangar during commentary “Hindi is the national language” to Varon Aaron and Jatin Sapru came in between & saved the situation.#SanjayBangar please get your education properly as India doesn’t have any national language.@StarSportsIndia @JioHotstar#INDvsNZ #BCCI #ICC pic.twitter.com/jbPGteav8n — MD Wasim (@MD_Wasim28) January 11, 2026







Commenting on the exchange, Varun Aaron suggested that Sundar who hails from Tamil Nadu may not have fully understood the instructions as his Hindi might not be very strong.

Sanjay Bangar is continuously saying Hindi is our Rashtriya Bhasha. It’s not brother. Plz educate yourself. — shamik (@iam_shamik_) January 11, 2026







Varun Aaron’s Remark on Language

Aaron said on air that Sundar’s familiarity with Hindi could be limited and added, in a light-hearted tone, that Rahul could even speak to him in Tamil, which Sundar understands better.

The remark, however, did not go down well with Bangar.

‘Hindi Is the National Language’: Bangar’s Comment Sparks Controversy

Disagreeing with Aaron, Bangar pushed back strongly, saying that people from South India tend to focus more on their regional languages, but added that Hindi is a very important language as it is the national language.

Hindi vs Tamil! Varun Aaron: “I feel Washington Sundar may not have heard properly because his Hindi is not very strong, and KL Rahul was speaking to him in Hindi” Sanjay Bangar: “I don’t completely agree with you, Varun. I think you are trying too hard to defend Sundar in… pic.twitter.com/jK5E9u9FYC — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) January 11, 2026







Bangar further stated that he personally believes more in the “national language,” a comment that immediately made the exchange awkward. Fellow commentator Jatin Sapru quickly intervened, steering the broadcast away from the discussion.

Clip Goes Viral, Netizens React Strongly

Soon after the clip surfaced online, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. While a section of viewers backed Bangar for “speaking his mind,” a larger section criticised him sharply, pointing out that India does not have an officially declared national language.

“Please educate yourself,” wrote one user, calling Bangar’s statement a sign of “basic ignorance.” Another viewer termed the comment “pathetic” and said it was disappointing to hear such remarks from a former India coach on live television.

‘India Has No National Language’: Key Point of Criticism

Many users highlighted that Hindi is one of India’s official languages, but not the national language, calling Bangar’s assertion factually wrong. Critics also accused the former cricketer of making insensitive generalisations about South Indians.

The backlash intensified as the clip continued to circulate, turning the commentary exchange into a wider debate on language politics and inclusivity in Indian cricket broadcasts.

Controversy Adds to Growing Scrutiny of Live Commentary

The incident has once again brought attention to how off-the-cuff remarks during live sports commentary can spark wider controversies, especially on sensitive issues like language and identity.

Neither Bangar nor Aaron has issued an official statement so far regarding the backlash.

