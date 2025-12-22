LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Please Give The Little Champ A Big Hug…': Smriti Mandhana's Heartfelt Reply To Young Kashmiri Fangirl Wins Hearts

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana sent a touching letter to a little fan in Kashmir. Filmmaker Kabir Khan shared photos from his recent visit to the area, where he met a young girl in Aru Valley who claimed to be a huge fan of the Indian batter

Smriti Mandhana gave a heartfelt response to a Kashmiri fangirl. (Photo Credits: X)
Smriti Mandhana gave a heartfelt response to a Kashmiri fangirl. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 22, 2025 18:22:37 IST

India star batter Smriti Mandhana has shared a heartwarming message for a young girl from Kashmir. Bollywood director Kabir Khan had shared some pictures from his Kashmir trip where he came across a little girl named Aru, who was a fan of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and wanted Kabir to tell her that she is her favourite player.

Kabir Khan wrote, “Walking with my camera in Kashmir always rewards me with magical moments. Like this little girl in Aru who wanted me to tell Smriti Mandhana that she is her favourite player. I hope Smriti gets to see this post. Or the boys whose playground has a mountain stream as the boundary. If you hit a 6 the ball will flow all the way down the valley into the Jhelum river.”

In response, Mandhana wrote, “Please give the little champ in Aru a big hug from me and tell her I’m cheering for her too!”

The left-handed batter is presently with the Indian team who is facing Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series at home. The hosts won the first match in Visakhapatnam. Mandhana achieved a milestone in women’s cricket as she became the first Indian woman batter to notched up 4000 runs in T20Is.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter To Score 4000 T20I Runs In Women’s Cricket

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 6:22 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bcciindian cricket teamKabir Khansmriti mandhana

