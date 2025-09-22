LIVE TV
Pranavi, Hitaashee are tied for 47th place in La Sella Open on LET

Pranavi, Hitaashee are tied for 47th place in La Sella Open on LET

Pranavi, Hitaashee are tied for 47th place in La Sella Open on LET

Written By: NewsX Syndication
September 22, 2025 17:21:07 IST

Alicante [Spain], September 22 (ANI): Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi were tied for 47th place with one more round to go in the 2025 La Sella Open. Pranavi carded an even par 72, while Hitaashee shot 1-over 73.

Pranavi had two birdies and two bogeys all on the back nine of the course and between the 13th and the 18th.

Hitaashee had four birdies, but she also gave away three bogeys and a double bogey on Par-5 ninth.

The other Indians, Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, Avani Prashanth, Ridhima Dilawari and Vani Kapoor had missed the halfway cut.

Canada’s Anna Huang continued her fine form at the 2025 La Sella Open, producing a round of 69 (-3) on day three to hold a three-stroke lead heading into the final day. The 16-year-old has held the lead since the start of the tournament and began well with a birdie on the second at La Sella Golf Resort. Huang sits at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 17-under-par.

Huang, who is in her rookie season on the Ladies European Tour (LET), made another birdie on the ninth before back-to-back birdies on 11 and 12.

After back-to-back bogey-free rounds, the teenager dropped her first shot of the week on her 15 – she had not made a bogey in her previous 62 holes in competition on the LET.

If she were to win on the LET on Sunday, Huang would join an elite club of players to win on Tour before their 17th birthday – the last player to do so was Germany’s Chiara Noja at the Aramco Team Series – Riyadh in 2022.

France’s Nastasia Nadaud sits in second place on 14-under-par after carding a round of 69 (-3) on day two. Ireland’s Lauren Walsh is in solo third place on the leaderboard after a bogey-free round of 66 (-6).

Three players are in a share of fourth place with Australia’s Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Slovenia’s Pia Babnik and Singapore’s Shannon Tan all on nine-under-par.

Sweden’s Kajsa Arwefjall is in outright seventh place on eight-under with Scotland’s Laura Beveridge and Italy’s Alessandra Fanali one shot further back in T8. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS