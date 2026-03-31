PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Guilty Of Ball Tampering During Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match, Gets Two-Match Suspension

PSL 2026: Star Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been slapped with a two-match suspension following his role in tampering with the ball during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on Sunday. As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) announced the verdict after a hearing, which concluded that the swashbuckling did alter the conditions of the ball, which is a violation of the league’s code of conduct. The match referee, Roshan Mahanama, concluded that Fakhar had altered the condition of the ball and violated Article 41.3 of the league’s code of conduct. The batter had contested the charge in front of the match referee as he ruled out any relief for Fakhar.

A player receives a suspension of at least one match or a maximum of two for a level three offence on the first occurrence under the PSL’s code of conduct. The incident emerged at the beginning of the final over of the Kings’ run pursuit. The on-field umpire, Faisal Afridi, requested the ball from Haris Rauf after it passed between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar.

A lengthy exchange between Faisal and Sharfuddoula followed, and both decided to bring a replacement ball, deeming it as a ball that had been tampered with.

Pakistan Cricket Board Statement on Fakhar Zaman:

A statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, “Match Referee Roshan Mahanama conducted the disciplinary hearing and made the determination after reviewing all evidence and providing an opportunity of personal hearing to Fakhar. Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Team Director Sameen Rana and Team Manager Farooq Anwar were also present during the hearing.”

As per PSL’s code of conduct, Fakhar can lodge an appeal against the decision within 48 hours of receiving the written verdict from Roshan Mahanama with the league’s technical committee.

Fakhar will be unavailable to play Qalandar’s upcoming two matches against Multan Sultans on April 3 and Islamabad United on April 9. LQ is in the second spot in the table, with a win and a loss each.

Also Read: In Pics: Is Mahira Sharma Dating IPL Star Mohammed Siraj? Bigg Boss Fame Actress Spotted With Gujarat Titans Pacer in Mumbai

with inputs from agency