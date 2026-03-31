LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis Nicole Daedone 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis Nicole Daedone 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis Nicole Daedone 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis Nicole Daedone 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis Nicole Daedone 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis Nicole Daedone 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis Nicole Daedone 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed iran angelina jolie google pixel bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis Nicole Daedone 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Guilty Of Ball Tampering During Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match, Gets Two-Match Suspension

PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Guilty Of Ball Tampering During Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match, Gets Two-Match Suspension

Fakhar Zaman suspended for two matches in PSL 2026 due to ball tampering. PCB confirms the ban after a hearing regarding the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings match.

Fakhar Zaman (Image Credit - ANI)
Fakhar Zaman (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 31, 2026 20:40:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Guilty Of Ball Tampering During Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match, Gets Two-Match Suspension

PSL 2026: Star Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been slapped with a two-match suspension following his role in tampering with the ball during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on Sunday. As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) announced the verdict after a hearing, which concluded that the swashbuckling did alter the conditions of the ball, which is a violation of the league’s code of conduct. The match referee, Roshan Mahanama, concluded that Fakhar had altered the condition of the ball and violated Article 41.3 of the league’s code of conduct. The batter had contested the charge in front of the match referee as he ruled out any relief for Fakhar.

A player receives a suspension of at least one match or a maximum of two for a level three offence on the first occurrence under the PSL’s code of conduct. The incident emerged at the beginning of the final over of the Kings’ run pursuit. The on-field umpire, Faisal Afridi, requested the ball from Haris Rauf after it passed between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar.

A lengthy exchange between Faisal and Sharfuddoula followed, and both decided to bring a replacement ball, deeming it as a ball that had been tampered with.

You Might Be Interested In

Pakistan Cricket Board Statement on Fakhar Zaman:

A statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, “Match Referee Roshan Mahanama conducted the disciplinary hearing and made the determination after reviewing all evidence and providing an opportunity of personal hearing to Fakhar. Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Team Director Sameen Rana and Team Manager Farooq Anwar were also present during the hearing.”

As per PSL’s code of conduct, Fakhar can lodge an appeal against the decision within 48 hours of receiving the written verdict from Roshan Mahanama with the league’s technical committee.

Fakhar will be unavailable to play Qalandar’s upcoming two matches against Multan Sultans on April 3 and Islamabad United on April 9. LQ is in the second spot in the table, with a win and a loss each.

Also Read: In Pics: Is Mahira Sharma Dating IPL Star Mohammed Siraj? Bigg Boss Fame Actress Spotted With Gujarat Titans Pacer in Mumbai

with inputs from agency

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Fakhar ZamanFakhar Zaman Ball TamperingFakhar Zaman Lahore QalandarsFakhar Zaman News

RELATED News

“MS Dhoni Doesn’t Pick Up My Calls”: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals ‘No Contact’ With Thala After CSK vs RR Clash in IPL 2026

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 4: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh Pitch Report

Mohammed Siraj Dating Big Boss Fame Mahira Sharma? Viral Cafe Videos Sparks Buzz

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Indian Premier League Match Free on TV and Online In India

PBKS vs GT Prediction IPL 2026 Today Match at New Chandigarh: Preview, Predicted Playing XIs — 3 Key Players to Watch Out For

LATEST NEWS

Woman Who Had Sex With Twin Brothers Four Days Apart Says It’s ‘Not Possible’ To Identify Real Father Of Baby Girl; What London Court Ruled In Bizarre Paternity Case

‘Deal Now Or Pay The Price’: US Defense Chief Pete Hegseth Warns Iran Of Escalation As War Enters Decisive Phase

‘She’s Been Replaced’: Is Angelina Jolie Using A ‘Clone’ Or A ‘Body Double’? Brad Pitt’s Ex Appearance At Tom Ford Event In Shanghai, China Sparks Rumours | WATCH

Top 8 AI UGC Video Tools Used by TikTok & Meta Creators

Google Pixel Transit Mode Now Available: Smarter Commutes With Live Updates And Auto Settings- All You Need To Know

Bihar Shocker: Married Woman Molested On Road By Three Strongmen In Nalanda; Clothes Torn, Paraded Half Naked; Brutal Scenes Filmed | Watch

Mumbai Samosa Spat Turns Violent: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper’s Finger Over Bill Dispute, Later Arrested; Police Launch Detailed Investigation

‘Get Your Own Oil’: Trump Issues BIG Warning To UK And Allies, Urges ‘Fight For Yourself’ As Iran War Escalates And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Belmarose Debuts in Mumbai: A European Dining Escape That Transforms into a High-Energy Nightlife Experience

Can Young Adults Develop Heart Blockages? Cardiologist Explains Common Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Guilty Of Ball Tampering During Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match, Gets Two-Match Suspension

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Guilty Of Ball Tampering During Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match, Gets Two-Match Suspension

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Guilty Of Ball Tampering During Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match, Gets Two-Match Suspension
PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Guilty Of Ball Tampering During Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match, Gets Two-Match Suspension
PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Guilty Of Ball Tampering During Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match, Gets Two-Match Suspension
PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Guilty Of Ball Tampering During Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match, Gets Two-Match Suspension

QUICK LINKS