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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Match Prediction: Babar Azam’s Unbeaten Peshawar Zalmi Take on Saud Shakeel’s Quetta Gladiators — Who Wins The Karachi Clash?

PSL 2026 Match Prediction: Babar Azam’s Unbeaten Peshawar Zalmi Take on Saud Shakeel’s Quetta Gladiators — Who Wins The Karachi Clash?

PSL 2026 clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators highlights Babar Azam’s in-form team against a struggling Gladiators side. Karachi pitch expected to assist bowlers, with Zalmi favourites as Quetta aim to boost playoff qualification chances.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match Prediction. Image sourced from AI
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match Prediction. Image sourced from AI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: April 15, 2026 16:51:59 IST

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PSL 2026 Match Prediction: Babar Azam’s Unbeaten Peshawar Zalmi Take on Saud Shakeel’s Quetta Gladiators — Who Wins The Karachi Clash?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match Prediction: Babar Azam’s high-flying Peshawar Zalmi are up against the Gladiators from Quetta. Having been undefeated in their first six games, the Zalmi are firmly placed at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, the Gladiators are fighting for a playoff spot. Currently placed fifth, a win would take the Quetta-based side to the fourth spot. The National Stadium has not had high-scoring games, so having a strong bowling attack goes a long way in making sure that the result is on your side. Peshawar Zalmi will start as favourites in tonight’s game in PSL 2026. What does the Peshawar vs Quetta winner prediction say? Let’s find out!

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: National Stadium Pitch Report

The National Stadium in this year’s PSL has not had high-scoring games. The highest score in the first innings at the stadium this year was scored by Peshawar Zalmi in their previous game. The Babar Azam-led side scored 196 runs against the Multan Sultans. With the pitch expected to be bowler-friendly, the idea to bat first might not be a bad one with the pitch slowing down as the game progresses. 

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Predicted Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi Predicted Playing XI: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam (C), Kusal Mendis (wk), Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousef, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

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Quetta Gladiators Predicted Playing XI: Sam Harper (wk), Saud Shakeel, Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Bevon Jacobs, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khalil Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026: Match Details

Match

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 23

Date

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Time 

7:30 PM (Pakistan Time)

Venue

National Stadium, Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today in PSL 2026?

Peshawar Zalmi start as favourites against Quetta Gladiators in today’s clash in PSL 2026. The Babar Azam-led side boasts a well-rounded team. Having been undefeated in the tournament so far, the Peshawar-based team features Kusal Mendis and Babar Azam in their batting lineup. The two international stars feature in the top run-getter list. Their bowling attack features Sufiyan Muqeem, the tournament’s highest wicket-taker. Meanwhile, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, and Shoriful Islam have been more than the supporting cast in the bowling attack.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Winner Prediction, PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2026 Prediction: Who will score the most runs in Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators?

Kusal Mendis will be expected to score the most runs in the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators clash at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper has been in sensational form in the tournament leading up to this game. He tops the run-scoring charts in the league. In five innings, Mendis has scored 309 runs while going at a strike rate of more than 170. In his last three games at the venue, the 31-year-old has scored a century and two half-centuries.

Also Read: RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants at Chinnaswamy Stadium?

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PSL 2026 Match Prediction: Babar Azam’s Unbeaten Peshawar Zalmi Take on Saud Shakeel’s Quetta Gladiators — Who Wins The Karachi Clash?

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PSL 2026 Match Prediction: Babar Azam’s Unbeaten Peshawar Zalmi Take on Saud Shakeel’s Quetta Gladiators — Who Wins The Karachi Clash?
PSL 2026 Match Prediction: Babar Azam’s Unbeaten Peshawar Zalmi Take on Saud Shakeel’s Quetta Gladiators — Who Wins The Karachi Clash?
PSL 2026 Match Prediction: Babar Azam’s Unbeaten Peshawar Zalmi Take on Saud Shakeel’s Quetta Gladiators — Who Wins The Karachi Clash?
PSL 2026 Match Prediction: Babar Azam’s Unbeaten Peshawar Zalmi Take on Saud Shakeel’s Quetta Gladiators — Who Wins The Karachi Clash?

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