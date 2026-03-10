LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PSL 2026 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Teams, Venues And Playoff Details As PCB Sets Up Clash With BCCI’s IPL 2026

PSL 2026 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Teams, Venues And Playoff Details As PCB Sets Up Clash With BCCI's IPL 2026

PSL Schedule 2026: Lahore Qalandars will be taking on Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League 2026. Here's a look at the full schedule of the 11th edition of the tournament.

PSL 2026 Schedule announced. (Photo Credits: X)
PSL 2026 Schedule announced. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 10, 2026 21:37:18 IST

PSL 2026 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Teams, Venues And Playoff Details As PCB Sets Up Clash With BCCI's IPL 2026

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 edition is all set to begin on March 26 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The opening match will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Housten Kingsmen. The knockout matches will begin on May 2. 

The first qualifier is scheduled to take place on May 2 in Rawalpindi while Eliminator 1 is scheduled for May 3 in Multan. The second Eliminator match will be held in Lahore on May 5 while the final is slated to take place on May 10. The venue for the title clash will be Lahore. 

The PSL 2026 will take place across six venues. Among the six venues – Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi – Faisalabad and Peshawar will host PSL matches for the first time.

For the first time, eight teams will participate in the tournament. Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi Pindiz are the two new teams added and were for PKR 175 crore and PKR 245 crore, respectively. Each team will play 10 matches, with top four sides qualifying for the knock-out stage. The tournament will also see 12 double-headers taking place with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting three double-headers.

PSL 2026 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Teams, Venues And Playoff Details As PCB Sets Up Clash With BCCI’s IPL 2026

Gaddafi Stadium to Host 15 Matches

Gaddafi Stadium will host 15 matches in total. Lahore Qalandars – winners of the 2022, 2023 and 2025 editions will play at least five matches at Gaddafi Stadium with the much-anticipated clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings scheduled for 29 March. The venue will also host three double-headers on 29 March, 19 April and 25 April.

Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar will host its first PSL match which is scheduled for March 28 between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi Pindiz, which will be an afternoon fixture.

Faisalabad will host seven matches in the league. This would be the first time that the city will host the tournament. Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will play four matches at the venue, while Peshawar Zalmi, winners of the 2017 edition, will feature in three matches.

The first match at the venue will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United on Thursday, 9 April as an afternoon fixture.

Multan will host four evening matches, all featuring home side Multan Sultans. National Bank Stadium in Karachi will have six matches while Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including one Qualifier, in the upcoming edition. The venue will host six matches of Islamabad United and five matches of Rawalpindi Pindiz.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 9:27 PM IST
PSL 2026 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Teams, Venues And Playoff Details As PCB Sets Up Clash With BCCI’s IPL 2026

QUICK LINKS