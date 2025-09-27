LIVE TV
RR Kabel PVL Star Joel Benjamin Aims for National Glory at Just 22

At 22, Tamil Nadu’s Joel Benjamin is emerging as a rising star in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League (PVL). After an impressive Season 3 with Chennai Blitz, Joel was acquired by Bengaluru Torpedoes for ₹6.5 lakh. Training under Olympic gold medalist David Lee, he aims to elevate his game, contribute to team success, and pursue his dream of representing India internationally. Joel’s journey reflects the growing opportunities for young volleyball talent in India.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 13:05:15 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 27 (ANI): At just 22, Joel Benjamin is fast rising as one of the brightest young stars in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League (PVL). The Outside Hitter from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, is a part of the new generation of players making their mark.

After an impressive performance in Season 3 with Chennai Blitz, Joel was picked by the Bengaluru Torpedoes for ₹6.5 lakh at this year’s auction, underlining his growing reputation in the sport, as per a release from PVL.

Speaking about his journey, Joel said, “I started playing when I was 10, inspired by my father and motivated by my elder brother, who also plays in the PVL. Every step has been about improving and challenging myself. The league has given me the platform to test myself against the best.”

Joel burst onto the scene in Season 3, scoring 55 points in 8 matches, including 52 attack points, 2 blocks, and an ace. His consistency and attacking instincts quickly drew attention, paving the way for his move to the Torpedoes. Now training under Olympic gold medalist David Lee, Joel believes he has the ideal environment to keep improving.

“Training under someone like David Lee has been an incredible experience. The intensity, the details and the level of practices he brings have added new dimensions to my game. For a young player like me, it is the best possible environment to grow. I’m really excited for this season. Training with the Bengaluru Torpedoes has been intense and motivating. I feel more prepared than ever. My focus is on contributing to the team’s success, building on what I learnt through the practice sessions and making a strong impact whenever I’m on court,” he explained.

Joel’s rapid rise is also symbolic of the broader growth of volleyball in India. The RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League has created unprecedented opportunities for young players, with the professional structure and the financial rewards boosting the game’s profile.

“The league has really lifted Indian volleyball to a new level. For youngsters like us, it is no longer just about playing at the university or state level. We now get exposure to international players, professional systems and intense competition. And that has made a huge difference.” Joel added.

Already a gold medalist with Madras University at the All India Inter-University Championship earlier this year and a bronze medalist with Tamil Nadu at the National Games in Uttarakhand, Joel has shown he can deliver on big occasions. His focus now is clear. “My dream is to represent India at the highest stage. Every day I focus on improving, learning and aim to help my team. The support from my family and the opportunities from the league are what keep me motivated,” he concluded. (ANI)

QUICK LINKS