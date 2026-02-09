LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab Harshit Rana babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ranji Trophy 2026: Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami Falls for 299 vs Andhra, Misses Historic Triple Century | Watch Video

Ranji Trophy 2026: Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami Falls for 299 vs Andhra, Misses Historic Triple Century | Watch Video

Sudip Kumar Gharami was dismissed for 299 while playing for Bengal against Andhra in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final

Sudip Kumar Gharami was out for 299. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Sudip Kumar Gharami was out for 299. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 9, 2026 16:52:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranji Trophy 2026: Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami Falls for 299 vs Andhra, Misses Historic Triple Century | Watch Video

Bengal batter Sudip Kumar Gharami missed out on a well-deserved triple-hundred after he was cleaned up by Shaik Rasheed for 299 during the Ranji Trophy quarter-final match against Andhra at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani. 

Bengal thoroughly dominated Andhra in the first innings and posted a mammoth 629 to take a lead of 334 runs. The side lost a some wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 153/5 before Gharami joined hands with Sumanta Gupta to stitch a stand of 165 runs for the sixth wicket. 

Gupta struck 81 while Gharami continued his form. Wicket-keeper batter Shakir Habib Gandhi also made a valuable contribution with 95 while Mohammed Shami chipped in a quick-fire 53 off 33. Shaik Rasheed scalped four wickets that included the dismissal of Gharami. It was a straight delivery that kept low and the right-handed batter completely missed it as it disturbed the wood work behind. 

Also Read: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf’s Kite-Flying Video Goes Viral After T20 World Cup Snub, Fans Troll ‘Patang World Cup’

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 4:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bengal vs AndhraRanji TrophySudip Kumar GharamiSudip Kumar Gharami 299

RELATED News

Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf’s Kite-Flying Video Goes Viral After T20 World Cup Snub, Fans Troll ‘Patang World Cup’

Lamine Yamal Surpasses Lionel Messi To Set Historic 110-Year Barcelona Record At Camp Nou

Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch ZIM vs OMN Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Harshit Rana Provides Massive Injury Update After T20 World Cup 2026 Heartbreak

IND vs PAK: Pakistan Ready to Play India in T20 World Cup 2026, Places Three Key Demands Before ICC

LATEST NEWS

OSSTET 2026 Answer Key Expected Today, Know How to Download and Calculate Scores

Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife’s Alleged Pakistan Link Sparks Row: Himanta Biswa Hits Out At Gaurav Gogoi Over Rawalpindi Visit Despite No VISA Clearance

Bengaluru Shocker: Canadian Woman ‘In Semi-Nude Condition’ Alleges Sexual Harassment By Therapist During Massage Session At Radisson Hotel Spa; Details Emerge

Cover Up Or Coincidence? Jeffrey Epstein Ordered 55-Gallon Drums Of Sulfuric Acid On The Same Day As FBI Began Child Sex Trafficking Probe, Wire Transfer Reveals Shocking Timing

Tata To Finally Manufacture Range Rover In India After 18 Years Of Acquisition, Inaugurates Tamil Nadu Plant, Aims To Produce 3 Lakh Luxury SUVs Annually

AP SET 2025: Last Date to Register Today, Check Exam Dates and Key Details

Confused Between Samsung Galaxy A07 And Redmi 15c ? Check This Quick Comparision From Display To Processor Here Before Buying

Meet Apurva Padgaonkar, Divya Agarwal’s Husband Who Owns Four Restaurants In Mumbai, In The Spotlight Amid Their Separation Rumours; Know His Net Worth

Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein Was A Putin Admirer? New Docs Reveal His Shocking Desires, Secret Russia Strategies

Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Pune Days After Nephew Ajit’s Death In Baramati Plane Crash

Ranji Trophy 2026: Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami Falls for 299 vs Andhra, Misses Historic Triple Century | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranji Trophy 2026: Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami Falls for 299 vs Andhra, Misses Historic Triple Century | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranji Trophy 2026: Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami Falls for 299 vs Andhra, Misses Historic Triple Century | Watch Video
Ranji Trophy 2026: Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami Falls for 299 vs Andhra, Misses Historic Triple Century | Watch Video
Ranji Trophy 2026: Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami Falls for 299 vs Andhra, Misses Historic Triple Century | Watch Video
Ranji Trophy 2026: Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami Falls for 299 vs Andhra, Misses Historic Triple Century | Watch Video

QUICK LINKS