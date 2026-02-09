Ranji Trophy 2026: Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami Falls for 299 vs Andhra, Misses Historic Triple Century | Watch Video

Bengal batter Sudip Kumar Gharami missed out on a well-deserved triple-hundred after he was cleaned up by Shaik Rasheed for 299 during the Ranji Trophy quarter-final match against Andhra at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Bengal thoroughly dominated Andhra in the first innings and posted a mammoth 629 to take a lead of 334 runs. The side lost a some wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 153/5 before Gharami joined hands with Sumanta Gupta to stitch a stand of 165 runs for the sixth wicket.

A knock worthy of a 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐎𝐕𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 👏 Sudip Gharami walks back after a marathon inning of 299 (596) to keep Bengal ahead in the #RanjiTrophy quarter final!@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/DK7hMTyqPI — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 9, 2026

A moment he will never forget! 🥹🙌 Helmet off, arms raised, and the dressing room on its feet. Watch Sudip Gharami soak in the applause after bringing up his maiden First-Class Double Century!#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/DvrKHFLdVQ — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 8, 2026

2⃣5⃣0⃣ up for Sudip Kumar Gharami 👏 What a marvelous marathon knock he’s playing here for Bengal 😮 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/1EFlpcvuPn#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/UVJpr0ihl9 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 9, 2026

Rebuilding the innings, run by run 🤝 Watch Sudip Gharami and Sumanta Gupta stitch together a vital 100-run partnership to keep Bengal out of trouble! Updates ▶️ https://t.co/1EFlpcvuPn#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/jy7us7AklD — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 8, 2026

Gupta struck 81 while Gharami continued his form. Wicket-keeper batter Shakir Habib Gandhi also made a valuable contribution with 95 while Mohammed Shami chipped in a quick-fire 53 off 33. Shaik Rasheed scalped four wickets that included the dismissal of Gharami. It was a straight delivery that kept low and the right-handed batter completely missed it as it disturbed the wood work behind.

