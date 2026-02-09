Ranji Trophy 2026: Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami Falls for 299 vs Andhra, Misses Historic Triple Century | Watch Video

Bengal batter Sudip Kumar Gharami missed out on a well-deserved triple-hundred after he was cleaned up by Shaik Rasheed for 299 during the Ranji Trophy quarter-final match against Andhra at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.
Bengal thoroughly dominated Andhra in the first innings and posted a mammoth 629 to take a lead of 334 runs. The side lost a some wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 153/5 before Gharami joined hands with Sumanta Gupta to stitch a stand of 165 runs for the sixth wicket.
🚨 out on 299
Bengal batsman sudip Kumar gharami out on 299 in Ranji trophy quarter final against Andhrapradesh
— Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) February 9, 2026
A knock worthy of a 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐎𝐕𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 👏
Sudip Gharami walks back after a marathon inning of 299 (596) to keep Bengal ahead in the #RanjiTrophy quarter final!@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/DK7hMTyqPI
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 9, 2026
A moment he will never forget! 🥹🙌
Helmet off, arms raised, and the dressing room on its feet.
Watch Sudip Gharami soak in the applause after bringing up his maiden First-Class Double Century!#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/DvrKHFLdVQ
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 8, 2026
2⃣5⃣0⃣ up for Sudip Kumar Gharami 👏
What a marvelous marathon knock he’s playing here for Bengal 😮
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/1EFlpcvuPn#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/UVJpr0ihl9
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 9, 2026
Rebuilding the innings, run by run 🤝
Watch Sudip Gharami and Sumanta Gupta stitch together a vital 100-run partnership to keep Bengal out of trouble!
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/1EFlpcvuPn#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/jy7us7AklD
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 8, 2026
Gupta struck 81 while Gharami continued his form. Wicket-keeper batter Shakir Habib Gandhi also made a valuable contribution with 95 while Mohammed Shami chipped in a quick-fire 53 off 33. Shaik Rasheed scalped four wickets that included the dismissal of Gharami. It was a straight delivery that kept low and the right-handed batter completely missed it as it disturbed the wood work behind.
Covering sports for fun. Cricket in whites remains the first love—the kind that teaches patience, rewards nuance, and tells stories over five days rather than five seconds.