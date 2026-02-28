Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: KL Rahul Surprises Everyone by Bowling as J&K Take Command — WATCH VIDEO

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: KL Rahul Surprises Everyone by Bowling as J&K Take Command — WATCH VIDEO

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: KL Rahul Surprises Everyone by Bowling as J&K Take Command — WATCH VIDEO

KL Rahul is mostly known for his stylish batting, but he surprised everyone by bowling after 80 overs in the match. It was the first time in more than 10 years that he bowled in first-class cricket.

KL Rahul bowling (Image Credits : X)
KL Rahul bowling (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 28, 2026 11:47:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: KL Rahul Surprises Everyone by Bowling as J&K Take Command — WATCH VIDEO

Away from the T20 World Cup spotlight, the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final has delivered a one-sided contest. Jammu and Kashmir have completely dominated Karnataka in the title clash in Hubli. Batting with great confidence and discipline, Jammu and Kashmir built a massive lead of over 540 runs, putting Karnataka under tremendous pressure.

Karnataka’s bowlers found it extremely difficult to break partnerships or slow down the scoring rate. The Jammu and Kashmir batters showed patience along with attacking intent, ensuring they stayed in full control of the match. Every session seemed to tilt further in their favour as the lead continued to grow.

With the match slipping away and very few options left, Karnataka captain Devdutt Padikkal decided to take a bold step. Looking for inspiration and a breakthrough, he handed the ball to Rahul, hoping for a change in momentum. It was a move born out of desperation but also leadership, as Padikkal tried to explore every possible option to pull his side back into the contest. KL Rahul is mostly known for his stylish batting, but he surprised everyone by bowling after 80 overs in the match. It was the first time in more than 10 years that he bowled in first-class cricket. He took up the ball at a time when Karnataka were already under a lot of pressure in the final.

You Might Be Interested In

However, the situation remains heavily in Jammu and Kashmir’s favour. Their commanding lead has placed them firmly in control of the Ranji Trophy final. Unless Karnataka produce something extraordinary, the title appears to be heading towards Jammu and Kashmir.

From high-pressure T20 World Cup deciders to dominant domestic performances in the Ranji Trophy, cricket fans are witnessing drama on every front.

Who wins the Ranji Trophy If The Final Ends in a Draw?

Jammu and Kashmir will lift the cup if the match ends in a draw, as they have the first innings lead. 

Also Read : SL vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 11:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2026 Ranji TrophykarnatakaKarnataka vs Jammu and Kashmirkl rahulRanji Trophy

RELATED News

WWE SmackDown Results (Feb. 27): Logan Paul Enters Elimination Chamber, Jey Uso Attacked Backstage

PAK vs SL Weather Report: Rain Threatens to Shatter Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Dream in Pallekele

SL vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

PAK vs SL Knockout: No Babar Azam or Shadab Khan? Pakistan’s Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid

LATEST NEWS

Why The US And Israel Bombed Iran And How Trump’s Masterstroke Shapes This Escalation? Explained

RRB Group D 2026: Candidates Can Apply For 22,195 Posts by THIS Date- Check Official Latest Updates

From iPhone 17e To Nothing Phone 4a Lineup: These Phones Are Arriving In March With Powerful Processor, Good Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Entire List And Specs

US Trade Tensions Escalate: Trump Criticises Supreme Court Ruling – Could a Rehearing Turn the Tables?

US, Israel Attack Iran Day After Trump Said “Not Thrilled With Nuclear Talks”

PM Kisan 22nd Installment: Holi Bonus Incoming! Complete Mandatory eKYC to Secure Your ₹2,000 – Step-by-Step Guide Inside

The Algorithm His Mother Built

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang-Linked Shooters Open Fires At Haryana Supplements Store; CCTV Captures Daylight Attack | Watch

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: KL Rahul Surprises Everyone by Bowling as J&K Take Command — WATCH VIDEO

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: KL Rahul Surprises Everyone by Bowling as J&K Take Command — WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: KL Rahul Surprises Everyone by Bowling as J&K Take Command — WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: KL Rahul Surprises Everyone by Bowling as J&K Take Command — WATCH VIDEO
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: KL Rahul Surprises Everyone by Bowling as J&K Take Command — WATCH VIDEO
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: KL Rahul Surprises Everyone by Bowling as J&K Take Command — WATCH VIDEO
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: KL Rahul Surprises Everyone by Bowling as J&K Take Command — WATCH VIDEO

QUICK LINKS