Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: KL Rahul Surprises Everyone by Bowling as J&K Take Command — WATCH VIDEO

Away from the T20 World Cup spotlight, the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final has delivered a one-sided contest. Jammu and Kashmir have completely dominated Karnataka in the title clash in Hubli. Batting with great confidence and discipline, Jammu and Kashmir built a massive lead of over 540 runs, putting Karnataka under tremendous pressure.

Karnataka’s bowlers found it extremely difficult to break partnerships or slow down the scoring rate. The Jammu and Kashmir batters showed patience along with attacking intent, ensuring they stayed in full control of the match. Every session seemed to tilt further in their favour as the lead continued to grow.

With the match slipping away and very few options left, Karnataka captain Devdutt Padikkal decided to take a bold step. Looking for inspiration and a breakthrough, he handed the ball to Rahul, hoping for a change in momentum. It was a move born out of desperation but also leadership, as Padikkal tried to explore every possible option to pull his side back into the contest. KL Rahul is mostly known for his stylish batting, but he surprised everyone by bowling after 80 overs in the match. It was the first time in more than 10 years that he bowled in first-class cricket. He took up the ball at a time when Karnataka were already under a lot of pressure in the final.

However, the situation remains heavily in Jammu and Kashmir’s favour. Their commanding lead has placed them firmly in control of the Ranji Trophy final. Unless Karnataka produce something extraordinary, the title appears to be heading towards Jammu and Kashmir.

From high-pressure T20 World Cup deciders to dominant domestic performances in the Ranji Trophy, cricket fans are witnessing drama on every front.

Who wins the Ranji Trophy If The Final Ends in a Draw?

Jammu and Kashmir will lift the cup if the match ends in a draw, as they have the first innings lead.

