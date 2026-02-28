SL vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

For the Pakistan national cricket team, this clash is do or die. They sit third in the group with just one point and a net run rate of -0.461. To reach the semifinals, Pakistan must not only secure a win but also make a big jump in their net run rate. They need to overtake the New Zealand national cricket team, who currently have a healthy +1.390, and also finish level on points. It is a difficult situation, meaning Pakistan must produce a commanding all-round performance.

With the bat, Sahibzada Farhan has been the standout performer, scoring 283 runs, including a century and two fifties. However, the rest of the batting line-up has been inconsistent. Skipper Salman Agha, along with Babar Azam and Saim Ayub, will need to step up in this crucial encounter. In the bowling department, Usman Tariq has taken 10 wickets and provided breakthroughs, while Shaheen Afridi’s pace attack continues to be a major strength for the side.

Here we take a look at the live streaming details of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 8 match.

When And Where Will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Be Played?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Saturday, February 28, at the Pallekele Stadium, Pallekele. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channels Will Broadcast Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

When Will The Toss For Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Be Held?

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

