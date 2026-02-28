LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Explore the history of North Indian Ranji Trophy winners following Jammu and Kashmir’s 2026 title win over Karnataka. See the full list from Delhi to J&K.

From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title. Photo: JioHotstar- X
From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title. Photo: JioHotstar- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 28, 2026 16:04:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: February 28, 2026, will be etched in the annals of Indian cricket as the day the “Himalayan Giant” finally woke up. By clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title against Karnataka at the KSCA Ground on Feb 28, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have not only ended a 67-year drought but have also re-established the dominance of North Indian cricket on the national stage.

The final was a tactical masterclass by J&K, led by veteran Paras Dogra. Despite the match ending in a draw on Day 5, J&K were crowned champions by virtue of a massive 291-run first-innings lead. After posting a daunting 584, J&K’s bowling spearhead Auqib Nabi produced a spell for the ages, taking 5/54 to dismantle a Karnataka lineup featuring several Test stars. Nabi, who finished the season as the leading wicket-taker, was rightfully named Man of the Match. He would be the one to look forward to for Delhi, when the IPL gets underway in March. 

Expanding the Northern Elite

J&K’s triumph is significant as they join a prestigious group of teams that represent the northern geography of Indian cricket. While Delhi has long been the powerhouse of the region, the success of teams like Railways (who play their home games in Delhi) and Rajasthan (historically part of the Central Zone but geographically northern) highlights the depth of talent in the belt.

You Might Be Interested In

The following table lists the teams from the North and Central-North regions that have historically brought the trophy to this part of the country:

Team Total Titles Last Title Won
Delhi 7 2007-08
Rajasthan 2 2011-12
Railways 2 2004-05
Punjab 1 1992-93
Haryana 1 1990-91
Uttar Pradesh 1 2005-06
Jammu and Kashmir 1 2025-26

With centuries from Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal, and Sahil Lotra, J and Kashmir proved they possess a cohesive, championship-winning unit that can now stand toe-to-toe with any domestic giant. 

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 4:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-10Jammu and Kashmir cricket teamRanji TrophyRanji Trophy Final 2026

RELATED News

‘Biggest Thing in My Life’: J&K Skipper Paras Dogra Reacts on Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

‘They’ve Done It!’ – CM Omar Abdullah Leads Celebrations as Social Media Hails J&K’s Historic Maiden Ranji Trophy Triumph

Ranji Trophy 2026 Final: Auqib Nabi The Hero as Jammu & Kashmir End 67-Year Wait for Historic First Title

Ravi Shastri Gets Big Honour: MCA to Name Wankhede Stadium Stand After India Legend

LATEST NEWS

CMF Headphone Pro Review: Effective ANC, Tactile Controls, And 100-Hour Battery Life; How Do These Rs 6,999 Headphones Perform?

Reddit Hit By Major Global Outage; Over 15,000 Users Report Issues As Social Media Platform Admits ‘Elevated Error Rates’

MITRAJ Sarvajanik Institute of Design, Planning and Technology Hosted a Multidisciplinary International Conference between February 25–27

US Strikes Iran- Will It Disrupt Strait Of Hormuz, A Key Passage For India’s Crude Oil Imports? Why Is World’s Most Vital Oil Transit Chokepoint At Risk?

Several Airlines, Including Qatar Airways, Suspend Middle East Flights Due to Iran-Israel War; Doha, Beirut And Abu Dhabi Services Cancelled

World War 3 Fears Explode After US-Israel Strike Iran, Baba Vanga’s 2026 WW3 Prophecy Goes Viral

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Meet Raul John Aju: 16-Year-Old Kerala Government Advisor And AI Kid Of India Who Rocked The 2026 AI Impact Summit

Iran-Israel War: ‘I Love Trump!’ Iranian Teens Cheer With Smiling Faces as US-Israeli Strikes Hit Islamic Regime Bases | Watch Viral Video

QGroup Partners with Indian Institute of Technology Madras Alumnus Deepak Choubey to Launch Sliq Group in India

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title
Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title
Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title
Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

QUICK LINKS