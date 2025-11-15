LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ravindra Jadeja Completes 4,000 Test Runs, Enters Elite All-Round Club

Ravindra Jadeja Completes 4,000 Test Runs, Enters Elite All-Round Club

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja etched his name among cricket’s greatest on Saturday after completing 4,000 Test runs, becoming only the fourth player in history to achieve the rare double of 4,000 runs and 300 wickets in the longest format

Ravindra Jadeja Completes 4,000 Test Runs, Enters Elite All-Round Club (Picture Credit: ANI)
Ravindra Jadeja Completes 4,000 Test Runs, Enters Elite All-Round Club (Picture Credit: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 15, 2025 14:20:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ravindra Jadeja Completes 4,000 Test Runs, Enters Elite All-Round Club

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja etched his name among cricket’s greatest on Saturday after completing 4,000 Test runs, becoming only the fourth player in history to achieve the rare double of 4,000 runs and 300 wickets in the longest format. Jadeja reached the milestone on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, finishing the opening session unbeaten on 11*.

A Remarkable Career Milestone

Across 88 Tests, Jadeja has amassed 4,001 runs at an impressive average of 38.84, including six centuries, 27 fifties, and a career-best 175*.

His 2024 form with the bat has been extraordinary—670 runs in 14 innings at an average of 83.75, featuring two centuries and five half-centuries. With the ball, Jadeja has claimed 338 wickets at 25.25, including 15 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket match hauls, with best figures of 7/42. 

This year, however, he has had a quieter run with just 15 wickets in nine matches, averaging nearly 50, though he has two four-wicket hauls.

The all-rounder now joins an elite list featuring Kapil Dev (5,248 runs, 434 wickets), Ian Botham (5,200 runs, 383 wickets), and Daniel Vettori (4,531 runs, 362 wickets).

India’s Position On Day 2

At lunch on Day 2, India reached 138/4, with Jadeja (11*) and Dhruv Jurel holding the crease. Earlier, Rishabh Pant (27 off 24; two fours, two sixes) and Washington Sundar (29 off 82; two fours, one six) failed to convert promising starts. Skipper Shubman Gill retired hurt after suffering neck pain while sweeping a boundary.

India resumed the morning at 37/1, trailing South Africa by 122 runs after their first innings score of 159. KL Rahul (13*) and Washington Sundar (6*) began the day unbeaten.

South Africa’s Collapse On Day 1

Winning the toss on Day 1, South Africa chose to bat and started with a solid opening stand between Aiden Markram (31 off 48; five fours, a six) and Ryan Rickelton (23 off 22; four boundaries). But India’s pace duo Jasprit Bumrah (5/27) and Mohammed Siraj (2/47) dismantled the Proteas, bowling them out for 159.

ALSO READ: What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules And How Your Favorite Players May Be Affected, Here Are The Key Details

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 2:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cricket newsElite All-Round ClubIndian all-rounder Ravindra JadejaRavindra Jadeja

RELATED News

What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules And How Your Favorite Players May Be Affected, Here Are The Key Details

Why Did Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals To Join Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026?

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson OFFICIALLY Joins CSK For INR 18 Crore In Blockbuster IPL Trade Shake-Up

Devon Conway Walks Away From Chennai Super Kings Before IPL 2026, Franchise Welcomes Sanju Samson

“Wanted To Be Around MS Dhoni”: Sanju Samson’s Childhood Dream Nears Reality Amid Big IPL Trade Talk

LATEST NEWS

Red Fort Metro Reopens After Delhi Blast Scare: Check Which Gates Are Operational

Employee Quits Saying, “I do not …” On Reddit, Asked To Mark WFH As Leave

Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Secured More Votes Than BJP, Still Lost Bihar Elections Due To This Reason

Why Was RK Singh Suspended? BJP Cracks Whip On Former Union Minister A Day After NDA’s Big Bihar Victory

Adani Group To Invest ₹63,000 Crore In Assam With Mega Thermal And Renewable Projects

Stranger Things Main Cast Net Worth 2025: Millie Bobby Brown to Finn Wolfhard – Who Leads the List?

Is The Mahagathbandhan In Shock? Rahul Gandhi Joins Mallikarjun Kharge In High-Level Congress Meet Post-Bihar Defeat

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgan Film Opens Decently, Setting Up Strong Weekend Jump Ahead

Bihar Election 2025 vs 2020: Seat Share, Vote Share, What Triggered NDA’s Massive Surge & Why MGB Failed

NDA’s Big Bihar Win: What Does It Mean For National Politics And Opposition Plans For 2026?

Ravindra Jadeja Completes 4,000 Test Runs, Enters Elite All-Round Club

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ravindra Jadeja Completes 4,000 Test Runs, Enters Elite All-Round Club

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ravindra Jadeja Completes 4,000 Test Runs, Enters Elite All-Round Club
Ravindra Jadeja Completes 4,000 Test Runs, Enters Elite All-Round Club
Ravindra Jadeja Completes 4,000 Test Runs, Enters Elite All-Round Club
Ravindra Jadeja Completes 4,000 Test Runs, Enters Elite All-Round Club

QUICK LINKS