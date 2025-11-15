LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules And How Your Favorite Players May Be Affected, Here Are The Key Details

What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules And How Your Favorite Players May Be Affected, Here Are The Key Details

IPL 2026 Retention: IPL 2026 introduces a mini-auction, letting franchises strategically retain players within a ₹120 crore budget. Retention deadline is November 15; mini-auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules
What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 15, 2025 12:52:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules And How Your Favorite Players May Be Affected, Here Are The Key Details

IPL 2026 Retention Rules Explained

IPL fans, buckle up! The 2026 season is turning the auction game on its head. Forget the mega-auction drama of the past—this time, it’s all about strategy, wit, and squad planning. Instead of a full-blown auction frenzy, the IPL will host a mini-auction, giving franchises more control over their existing players.

What does this mean?
Teams can now play it smart, hold onto your stars, release the ones who didn’t shine, and manage your ₹120 crore budget like a chess master plotting the next big move.

Franchises have the freedom to retain as many players as they want, but every squad must consist of 18–25 players, making every retention choice a high-stakes decision.

Will your favorite player stay, or will they hit the auction block? Only time, and the franchises’ clever strategies, will tell. The countdown is on, and the drama is just beginning!

IPL 2026 Retention What Are The Key Rules?

  • Teams may retain as many players as they want: Franchises can keep their stars, building a strong core without restriction.
  • Each squad must consist of 18 – 25 players: Ensures balanced teams with enough depth while allowing flexibility in strategy and lineup planning.
  • Total spending must remain within ₹120 crore salary cap: Teams must manage budgets wisely, balancing star salaries and squad depth for smart financial planning.

IPL 2026 Retention: Key Details

  • Retention Deadline: 5 PM IST, Saturday, November 15, 2025. All 10 teams must submit retained and released players to the BCCI by this time.
  • Where to Watch Live: Star Sports is the official broadcaster. Airing live on Star Sports 2 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Fans can also stream via JioStar app and website.
  • IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Date: Scheduled for December 16, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, marking the second consecutive year of an overseas auction. IPL 2025’s auction was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
  • Purpose of Mini-Auction: Allows teams to fill remaining squad spots, balance budgets, and strategically pick new talent for the upcoming IPL season.

Key Franchises And Trades To Watch This IPL 2026 Retention

  • Franchises in Focus: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI) are drawing maximum attention.

  • Shardul Thakur: Traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Mumbai Indians (MI).

  • Sherfane Rutherford: Moved from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians (MI).

  • Potential Mega Trade: Sanju Samson-> Ravindra Jadeja + Sam Curran (CSK -> RR). If approved by BCCI, this could become one of the biggest trades in IPL history.

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Devon Conway Walks Away From Chennai Super Kings Before IPL 2026,
First published on: Nov 15, 2025 12:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-11iplIPL 2026ipl retention 2026

RELATED News

Why Did Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals To Join Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026?

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson OFFICIALLY Joins CSK For INR 18 Crore In Blockbuster IPL Trade Shake-Up

Devon Conway Walks Away From Chennai Super Kings Before IPL 2026, Franchise Welcomes Sanju Samson

“Wanted To Be Around MS Dhoni”: Sanju Samson’s Childhood Dream Nears Reality Amid Big IPL Trade Talk

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Calm Sri Lanka After Islamabad Car Blast Scare

LATEST NEWS

‘No Starbucks,’ Says Zohran Mamdani, Sparking Online Roast Asking ‘Who Wants Overpriced, Overrated Coffee Anymore?’ From The Crowd

Big Travel Updates: Akasa Air Takes Off From Navi Mumbai International Airport With Exciting New Routes- Check Routes, Schedule And Key Details

Aadhaar Card Update 2025: UIDAI Offers Free Biometric Update for Kids 7–15; Complete Guide to Apply

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 To Be Released: Today Step-By-Step Download Guide

Girija Oak Godbole Reacts As Her Morphed Photos Go Viral, Saying ‘My 12-Year-Old Son Might See Them, This Is Terrifying’

‘Other Atlas’ Golden Comet Splits Apart as It Speeds Toward Earth – Should We Be Concerned?

17 Children Fall Seriously Ill After Suspected Injection At Telangana’s Nagarjunasagar Hospital

What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules And How Your Favorite Players May Be Affected, Here Are The Key Details

“Accidental Blast,” Says MHA, Nowgam Police Station In J&K Hit By A Massive Explosion; 9 Dead, 32 Injured

Rishikesh Tragedy Caught On Video: Bungee Rope Snaps Mid-Air, Man Fights For Life Saying ‘Even Worse… My Insurance Won’t Cover It’

What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules And How Your Favorite Players May Be Affected, Here Are The Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules And How Your Favorite Players May Be Affected, Here Are The Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules And How Your Favorite Players May Be Affected, Here Are The Key Details
What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules And How Your Favorite Players May Be Affected, Here Are The Key Details
What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules And How Your Favorite Players May Be Affected, Here Are The Key Details
What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules And How Your Favorite Players May Be Affected, Here Are The Key Details

QUICK LINKS