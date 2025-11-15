What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules And How Your Favorite Players May Be Affected, Here Are The Key Details

IPL 2026 Retention Rules Explained

IPL fans, buckle up! The 2026 season is turning the auction game on its head. Forget the mega-auction drama of the past—this time, it’s all about strategy, wit, and squad planning. Instead of a full-blown auction frenzy, the IPL will host a mini-auction, giving franchises more control over their existing players.

What does this mean?

Teams can now play it smart, hold onto your stars, release the ones who didn’t shine, and manage your ₹120 crore budget like a chess master plotting the next big move.

Franchises have the freedom to retain as many players as they want, but every squad must consist of 18–25 players, making every retention choice a high-stakes decision.

Will your favorite player stay, or will they hit the auction block? Only time, and the franchises’ clever strategies, will tell. The countdown is on, and the drama is just beginning!

IPL 2026 Retention What Are The Key Rules?

Teams may retain as many players as they want: Franchises can keep their stars, building a strong core without restriction.

Each squad must consist of 18 – 25 players: Ensures balanced teams with enough depth while allowing flexibility in strategy and lineup planning.

Total spending must remain within ₹120 crore salary cap: Teams must manage budgets wisely, balancing star salaries and squad depth for smart financial planning.

IPL 2026 Retention: Key Details Retention Deadline: 5 PM IST, Saturday, November 15, 2025. All 10 teams must submit retained and released players to the BCCI by this time.

5 PM IST, Saturday, November 15, 2025. All 10 teams must submit retained and released players to the BCCI by this time. Where to Watch Live: Star Sports is the official broadcaster. Airing live on Star Sports 2 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Fans can also stream via JioStar app and website .

Star Sports is the official broadcaster. Airing live on in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Fans can also stream via . IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Date: Scheduled for December 16, 2025 , in Abu Dhabi , marking the second consecutive year of an overseas auction. IPL 2025’s auction was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia .

Scheduled for , in , marking the second consecutive year of an overseas auction. IPL 2025’s auction was held in . Purpose of Mini-Auction: Allows teams to fill remaining squad spots, balance budgets, and strategically pick new talent for the upcoming IPL season. Key Franchises And Trades To Watch This IPL 2026 Retention Franchises in Focus: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI) are drawing maximum attention.

Shardul Thakur: Traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Mumbai Indians (MI).

Sherfane Rutherford: Moved from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians (MI).

Potential Mega Trade: Sanju Samson-> Ravindra Jadeja + Sam Curran (CSK -> RR). If approved by BCCI, this could become one of the biggest trades in IPL history.