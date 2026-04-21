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Home > India News > ‘Feeling Uncomfortable Coming To Bengal’: Maithili Thakur Raises Law and Order Concerns, Triggers Political Reactions

‘Feeling Uncomfortable Coming To Bengal’: Maithili Thakur Raises Law and Order Concerns, Triggers Political Reactions

Singer Maithili Thakur flags safety concerns in Bengal, saying she felt uncomfortable visiting. Her statement has triggered discussion around law and order in the state.

`Maithili Thakur
`Maithili Thakur

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: April 21, 2026 16:23:04 IST

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‘Feeling Uncomfortable Coming To Bengal’: Maithili Thakur Raises Law and Order Concerns, Triggers Political Reactions

Popular singer Maithili Thakur recently sparked widespread discussion after expressing discomfort about visiting West Bengal, raising concerns over the state’s law and order situation. Her remarks, made during a public appearance, quickly gained traction online and triggered a wave of reactions across social media platforms.

While some people supported her statement and echoed similar concerns about safety, others questioned the timing and intent behind her comments.

The issue has now gone beyond a personal remark, turning into a broader conversation around public safety, perception, and the political climate in the state. With West Bengal already under the spotlight ahead of upcoming elections, her statement has added another layer to the ongoing debate around governance and law and order.

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Singer Voices Safety Concerns

During a recent public appearance, Maithili Thakur said she felt “uncomfortable” coming to Bengal, highlighting worries about safety. Her remarks quickly gained attention online, with many reacting to her statement.

The comment has come at a time when law and order remains a sensitive political issue in West Bengal. Several voices on social media linked her statement to ongoing political debates in the state.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

While some users supported her concerns and called for improved safety measures, others criticized the statement, arguing that such remarks can create a negative perception about the state.

With the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections approaching, law and order has emerged as a major talking point among political parties, often featuring in campaign speeches and public discourse.

No Official Political Statement

As of now, no major political leader has issued an official response directly addressing her remarks. However, the issue continues to trend and draw attention.

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‘Feeling Uncomfortable Coming To Bengal’: Maithili Thakur Raises Law and Order Concerns, Triggers Political Reactions

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‘Feeling Uncomfortable Coming To Bengal’: Maithili Thakur Raises Law and Order Concerns, Triggers Political Reactions

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‘Feeling Uncomfortable Coming To Bengal’: Maithili Thakur Raises Law and Order Concerns, Triggers Political Reactions
‘Feeling Uncomfortable Coming To Bengal’: Maithili Thakur Raises Law and Order Concerns, Triggers Political Reactions
‘Feeling Uncomfortable Coming To Bengal’: Maithili Thakur Raises Law and Order Concerns, Triggers Political Reactions
‘Feeling Uncomfortable Coming To Bengal’: Maithili Thakur Raises Law and Order Concerns, Triggers Political Reactions

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