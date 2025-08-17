RAW RUMBLE: Becky Lynch Faces Natalya In Women’s Intercontinental Title Showdown – Who Will Reign Supreme?

Raw Women Division is also heating up, as more stars are coming forward and taking a shot at becoming the person who gets a chance to take on the man. Becky Lynch, the current Women s Intercontinental Champion has been on a roll in the last few weeks and this Monday on Raw, she has another match to win.

Becky Lynch Set for Fourth Title Defense

Within the past one month, Lynch has managed to defend her title three times. She now seeks to make it four in a row when she goes into battle with the determined Natalya in Philadelphia. As her title as the champion picks up the pace, fans are on the edge of their seats to see what happens to the gold in the hands of Becky.

Natalya has declared the match on her social media accounts and went to Triplemania XXXIII. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce approved the match and now the scene is ready to see a violent contest at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. “Tonight I get to make history at @luchalibreaaa TRIPLEMANIA in Arena CDMX. Monday at #WWERaw in Philadelphia, I get to make @BeckyLynchWWE HISTORY,” Natalya wrote on X.

Natalya Brings Big Challenge to Raw

It is not just another defense by Becky Lynch, but it is also an opportunity of Natalya to retrieve the top position. She first gave the challenge two weeks ago when she assaulted and humiliated the WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Although Lynch was first avoiding the call-out, now the fate has reunited the opponents.

Meanwhile, Becky had selected Maxxine Dupri to act as her proxy with Natalya. Such a call nearly backfired on him when Maxxine nearly pulled an upset in Quebec City. The leadership of Natalya saw Maxxine develop fast. but supposing the pupil had almost overturned the champion, could the instructor have completed the work?

Clash of Experience and Momentum

The plot going into this match provides an added drama. Becky Lynch is everything about undisputed star power and title defense momentum, but Natalya has years of experience, discipline and grit. Their clash is bound to be a war of talent as well as a war of spirit and determination on Monday night.

The audience in Raw Philadelphia will be electrified when the two women arrive on the scene. Will Becky show that she remains a Big Time or will Natalya do what she can to surprise the WWE Universe? The result would have a possible equalizing effect in the Women Division.

What Else to Expect on Raw

Besides the Women Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and Natalya, WWE has piled the card on August 18. Naomi will be in the current scenario with the Women World Championship and Xavier Woods will be against Penta in another match that one can miss.

Raw will stream live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Becky Lynch is once again defending her title and Natalya is ravenous to make history and this episode might be one of the most important nights of the summer with WWE.

