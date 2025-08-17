AJ Styles Betrays Dominik Mysterio at AAA Triplemania XXXIII: El Hijo del Vikingo Retains Mega Championship

On Saturday at Triplemania XXXIII, Dominik Mysterio came within a whisker of adding the AAA Mega Championship to the Judgment Day portfolio. His dreams were however ruined when AJ Styles gatecrashed the main event and ensured the gold fell out of Dominik hands in a spectacular way.

AJ Styles Shakes Up the Fatal 4-Way

The main event pitted El Hijo del Vikingo in a Fatal 4-Way as he defended his AAA Mega Championship against Mysterio, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano. The no-disqualification rule saw never-ending interference with Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, the LWO and various El Grande Americanos all getting involved.

Despite the distractions, Mysterio was in charge. He was about to win after landing a loaded diving headbutt then frog splash on Dragon Lee. The referee was about to count three when AJ Styles came out of nowhere and broke the pin and the momentum changed.

AJ Styles Delivers Harsh Payback

AJ Styles had not gotten over being angry at the SummerSlam event where Dominik had controversially retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship against him and he made it known. He was not going to have Mysterio leave the ring with another title by suspicious ways.

Styles interrupted the count, whacked Dom with a forearm shot and then hit him with a Styles Clash. His interference did not allow the Judgment Day member to recover his position on the canvas before time to be back in the fight to contest the championship.

El Hijo del Vikingo Retains His Championship

Mysterio was out and El Hijo del Vikingo took his chance. He gave his usual 630 splash to Dom and the outcome was never in doubt. AJ Styles even sent the referee back into the ring to make the count and Vikingo left the ring still with the AAA Mega Championship.

Although Vikingo retained, the match will be recollected by the shocking betrayal of Dominik Mysterio by AJ Styles. His deeds did not only revive their rivalry, but it also deprived the Judgment Day the chance to take one of the most sought after prizes in Mexico.

Other Triplemania XXXIII Surprises

There were surprises in the show other than AJ Styles attack. A headline-grabbing comeback by Omos and Otis to the AAA ring also added to an already loaded card. There were new champions crowned throughout the night and fans had a lot to cheer.

It was also a career milestone of El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. as he defeated El Mesias and won the Latin American Championship. Pagano & Psycho Clown beat Angel & Berto in a Street Fight to become the AAA Tag Team Champions and Flammer had defended the Reina de Reinas Championship against Faby Apache and Natalya.

He crowned his comeback with the Copa Bardahl Trophy, which defeated the all-star cast Laredo Kid, Taurus, Octagon Jr., and even Otis. Triplemania XXXIII ended with Vikingo retaining his Mega Championship but unscrupulous interference by AJ Styles meant Dominik Mysterio would prefer to forget the night.

ALSO READ: WWE Leak Hints At Brock Lesnar vs John Cena Showdown At Revived Event