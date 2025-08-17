WWE Leak Hints At Brock Lesnar vs John Cena Showdown At Revived Event

WWE may have accidentally spoiled a blockbuster match. A briefly visible post on WWE’s official site teased the return of the classic Over the Limit pay-per-view and sharp-eyed fans quickly linked it to a potential showdown between Brock Lesnar and John Cena. Though the post was swiftly deleted, reports already pointed to a Cena vs. Lesnar clash happening on Saturday, September 20, in Indianapolis, the same night AEW runs All Out in Toronto, adding fuel to the speculation of a strategic counter-programming move.

SummerSlam Comeback Ignites Rivalry Rumors

Lesnar’s shocking return at SummerSlam had fans buzzing, and now multiple sources claim that WWE wants his first match back to headline Cena’s ongoing farewell tour. According to Bleacher Report, Lesnar is booked for back to back SmackDowns on September 12 and 19, an indicator WWE often uses for major contract signings or closing hype segments. This timing aligns perfectly with a marquee match on the 20th, suggesting the company is gearing up for a high-profile main event.

Classic Pay Per View, Legendary Feud

The WWE leak included a brief flash of the Over the Limit logo, a brand last used in 2012, coincidentally the year Lesnar and Cena had their first brutal encounter. Outlets like FandomWire and Sportskeeda tied the branding directly to the rumored match, and now the wrestling world is watching closely. If confirmed, this bout would mark Lesnar’s first in-ring appearance since 2023 and serve as one of the emotional peaks of Cena’s retirement run.

Their rivalry has evolved over a decade, from Cena’s gritty win in 2012 to Lesnar’s unforgettable 2014 squash. Now, with both legends nearing the end of their WWE roads, Over the Limit could be the perfect stage for one final war.

