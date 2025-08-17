LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Leak Hints At Brock Lesnar vs John Cena Showdown At Revived Event

WWE Leak Hints At Brock Lesnar vs John Cena Showdown At Revived Event

A WWE website leak has sparked rumors of a Brock Lesnar vs John Cena match at a revived Over the Limit event on September 20 in Indianapolis. With Lesnar’s SummerSlam return and Cena’s farewell tour underway, fans expect a final epic clash possibly timed to counter AEW’s All Out the same night.

A WWE website leak has sparked rumors of a Brock Lesnar vs John Cena (Image Credit - X)
A WWE website leak has sparked rumors of a Brock Lesnar vs John Cena (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 17, 2025 13:28:00 IST

WWE may have accidentally spoiled a blockbuster match. A briefly visible post on WWE’s official site teased the return of the classic Over the Limit pay-per-view and sharp-eyed fans quickly linked it to a potential showdown between Brock Lesnar and John Cena. Though the post was swiftly deleted, reports already pointed to a Cena vs. Lesnar clash happening on Saturday, September 20, in Indianapolis, the same night AEW runs All Out in Toronto, adding fuel to the speculation of a strategic counter-programming move.

SummerSlam Comeback Ignites Rivalry Rumors

Lesnar’s shocking return at SummerSlam had fans buzzing, and now multiple sources claim that WWE wants his first match back to headline Cena’s ongoing farewell tour. According to Bleacher Report, Lesnar is booked for back to back SmackDowns on September 12 and 19, an indicator WWE often uses for major contract signings or closing hype segments. This timing aligns perfectly with a marquee match on the 20th, suggesting the company is gearing up for a high-profile main event.

Classic Pay Per View, Legendary Feud

The WWE leak included a brief flash of the Over the Limit logo, a brand last used in 2012, coincidentally the year Lesnar and Cena had their first brutal encounter. Outlets like FandomWire and Sportskeeda tied the branding directly to the rumored match, and now the wrestling world is watching closely. If confirmed, this bout would mark Lesnar’s first in-ring appearance since 2023 and serve as one of the emotional peaks of Cena’s retirement run.

Their rivalry has evolved over a decade, from Cena’s gritty win in 2012 to Lesnar’s unforgettable 2014 squash. Now, with both legends nearing the end of their WWE roads, Over the Limit could be the perfect stage for one final war.

Also Read: Pakistan Announce Asia Cup Squad Without Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan: Fresh Faces, Bold Moves

Tags: Brock Lesnarjohn cenaWWE

RELATED News

Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale

LATEST NEWS

Hurricane Erin Strengthens, Threatening US East Coast With Dangerous Surf & Rip Currents
“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
WWE Leak Hints At Brock Lesnar vs John Cena Showdown At Revived Event

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE Leak Hints At Brock Lesnar vs John Cena Showdown At Revived Event

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE Leak Hints At Brock Lesnar vs John Cena Showdown At Revived Event
WWE Leak Hints At Brock Lesnar vs John Cena Showdown At Revived Event
WWE Leak Hints At Brock Lesnar vs John Cena Showdown At Revived Event
WWE Leak Hints At Brock Lesnar vs John Cena Showdown At Revived Event

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?