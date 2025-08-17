Pakistan Announce Asia Cup Squad Without Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan: Fresh Faces, Bold Moves

Pakistan have announced a 17-man squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup and the preceding T20I tri-series in the UAE, with the absence of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stealing headlines. Both seasoned batters remain out of T20I selection, having not played since the South Africa tour in December. Salman Ali Agha continues as captain, while Shaheen Afridi, now fully fit, returns to lead the pace attack.

Big Names Missing as Youth Takes Center Stage

The selection signals a continued shift toward youth and experimentation, as Pakistan prepares for back-to-back international competitions. While veterans like Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, and Haris Rauf retain their spots, youngsters such as Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, and Salman Mirza have been included to inject fresh energy. Mohammad Haris takes over wicketkeeping duties, and Abrar Ahmed adds mystery spin to the bowling unit.

Packed Schedule Ahead of Asia Cup Clash with India

The Men in Green will warm up for the Asia Cup by participating in a tri-series with hosts UAE and Afghanistan, beginning August 29 in Sharjah. The Asia Cup itself kicks off on September 9, with Pakistan facing Oman in their opener on September 12 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Group A also includes India and UAE, setting the stage for a highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash.

Momentum from West Indies Series Win

Pakistan head into the twin tournaments with positive momentum, having clinched a 2–1 T20I series win in the West Indies. After a tight loss in the second match, a dominant 138-run opening stand from Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan powered Pakistan to victory in the decider. Mohammad Nawaz, for his consistent all-round contributions, was named Player of the Series.

Pakistan squad for tri-series and Asia Cup

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

