AAA TripleManía XXXIII Results August 16: WWE Stars Shine, Title Changes, and Surprise Moments

TripleManía XXXIII marked a historic night for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide as they teamed up with WWE for the first time ever. With stars from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT in action, the event streamed globally via WWE’s YouTube channel, drawing major fan interest. Six action-packed matches, surprise returns, and title changes made it a night to remember.

Omos Wins Copa Bardahl in Debut, Wagner Legacy Grows

The event opened with the chaotic Copa Bardahl Battle Royal. WWE’s Omos made his AAA debut and immediately made an impact, eliminating La Parka to claim victory. Fans were treated to a classic David vs. Goliath moment as Omos faced off with the 3-foot-3 Microman. In the next match, El Mesías lost the AAA Latin American Championship to El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., with Wagner Sr. playing a pivotal role. The emotional title handoff between father and son became one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

Judgment Day, Tag Title Chaos, and Hall of Fame Honors

A six-person tag bout saw Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez overcome the team of Lola Vice, Mr. Iguana, and Niño Hamburguesa. Later, Pagano and Psycho Clown took on Los Garza in a brutal match for the AAA World Tag Team Championships, using kendo sticks, chairs, and barbed wire. They walked out as new champions. In a tribute segment, Rey Mysterio inducted Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame, honoring his legacy in the promotion.

Flammer Retains, AJ Styles Shocks, and Vikingo Stays on Top

Flammer retained her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship in a short but intense triple threat against Natalya and Faby Apache. The night ended with a four-way main event where El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano. AJ Styles shocked the crowd by attacking Dominik, allowing Vikingo to retain.

