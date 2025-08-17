Rob Van Dam Reflects On 30 Years In Wrestling: ‘It’s All Business for Me’

Rob Van Dam, one of pro wrestling’s most innovative high-flyers, is celebrating 30 years in the industry. Starting in 1992 with WCW, Van Dam didn’t find major success early on. However, in 1996, his move to Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) changed everything. His dynamic, high-risk style quickly made him a fan favorite and a standout name in the hardcore promotion.

From ECW Star to WWE Champion

When ECW was purchased by WWE in 2001, Van Dam transitioned smoothly into the mainstream spotlight. He became a key figure in WWE’s mid-2000s era and eventually captured the WWE Championship solidifying his place among wrestling’s elite. In 2021, his legacy was formally recognized with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, an honor fans and peers widely celebrated.

On his recent “1 Of A Kind” podcast, Van Dam opened up about his career milestone. “It’s officially 30 years since I’ve been wrestling professionally,” he said. “It’s what I do. It’s my job. And so that’s the position that it has in my life it’s all business for me.”

Still Going Strong at 54

Though not regularly seen on U.S. television, Van Dam is far from retired. At 54, he still wrestles about 10–12 times a year, primarily overseas. “That’s usually who can afford me,” he joked, adding that he’s never wanted to wrestle six days a week. “I’ve always been working on doing less and making it mean more and I’ve always been successful in that area.”

Legacy of a One-of-a-Kind Performer

With a career that spans WCW, ECW, WWE, and international circuits, Rob Van Dam’s legacy is unmatched. His unique style, longevity, and ability to adapt have kept him relevant for three decades. Whether or not retirement is near, his mark on pro wrestling is already legendary.

