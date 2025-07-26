Home > Sports > RCB’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium Declared ‘Unsuitable and Unsafe’ After Bengaluru Stampede Chaos

RCB's Chinnaswamy Stadium has been declared "unsuitable and unsafe" for large events following a deadly stampede. A government-commissioned report flagged major safety flaws and held multiple officials, including KSCA and police, accountable for the tragedy.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 26, 2025 03:46:38 IST

The M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru has been deemed “unsuitable and unsafe” for large-scale events, according to the findings of Justice John Michael Cunha Commission.

The panel was appointed by the Karnataka government to investigate the July 4 stampede that occurred near the stadium during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win, which left 11 dead and over 50 injured.

Design Flaws Exposed in Commission Report

As per ESPNCricinfo, the commission’s report stated that the venue’s “design and structure” are inherently “unsuitable and unsafe” for large-scale gatherings. It also warned that the organisation of big-attendance events at the stadium will pose “unacceptable risks to public safety, urban mobility, and emergency preparedness.”

The report, which has been shared with the Karnataka government and accessed by ESPNCricinfo, indicted RCB, the franchise’s event partners DNA Entertainment and the state’s cricket governing body, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for their role in the stampede which took place on July 4, just the day after team’s maiden IPL win, which ended an 18-year-long wait.

Strong Recommendations to Shift Future Events

The report cited “systematic limitations” and “strongly recommended” that large-scale events be relocated to venues that are “better suited” for them. “Any future venue should adhere to international standards,” the report stated as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

This leaves matches being held at the stadium during the near future in doubt, as it is set to host the opening game and the semifinal of the ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup, starting from September 30 to November 2. Also, KSCA stated that its state T20 League, the Maharaja Trophy, will be played behind closed doors, starting from August 11.

Lack of Basic Safety Infrastructure Highlighted

The report also outlined several requirements that the Chinnaswammy Stadium, among other older venues in the country (built in 1974), does not have a provision for, like “purpose-built queuing and circulation areas separated from public roads, sufficient entry and exit gates to manage mass ingress and egress, integrated access to public transport and nearby tourist hubs, comprehensive emergency evacuation plans in line with global safety norms and adequate parking and drop-off facilities to accommodate large volumes of attendees.”

Top Officials Named, Resignations Follow

The panel also recommended action against the chief of KSCA, Raghuram Bhat, ex-secretary A Shankar, ex-treasurer ES Jairam, with the latter two resigning citing “moral responsibility” after the incident, RCB vice-president Rajesh Menon, DNA Entertainment Networks MD T Venkat Vardhan and VP Sunil Mathur.

It also held police officers B Dayananda, Vikash Kumar, Shekhar HT, C Balakrishna and AK Girish, all removed by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the incident, as responsible for being part of the arrangement.

Karnataka Government Yet to Finalise Response

The Karnataka government, which also celebrated the title win with players in a felicitation event on the steps of Vidhana Soudha, is expected to decide on recommendations during the next cabinet meeting, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: bengaluru stampede, chinnaswamy stadium, rcb, virat kohli

