Ind vs Eng 4th Test: India Breaks 10-Year Shameful Record, Concedes 500-Plus Runs Against England

In another concerning development during their recent months of underwhelming Test performances under head coach Gautam Gambhir, Team India conceded a total of 500-plus runs away from home for the first time since 2015 during the fourth Test against England at Manchester on Friday.

Root Shines As England Pile On The Runs

After England elected to bowl first and reduced India to 358 runs in the first innings, they replied with 544/7 at the end of day three, thanks to brilliant fifties from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes and a historic century from Joe Root, which helped him leapfrog above Australian icon Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest Test run-getter of all time.

India’s Bowling Woes Continue Since 2015

The last time India conceded a total of above 500 runs away from home was during the Sydney Test against Australia in 2015, when the Aussies scored 572/7 declared, with centuries from David Warner and Steve Smith being the standouts.

Post that game, there have been three 500-plus totals against India in Tests, all by England: 537 (Rajkot, 2016, with centuries from Joe Root, Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes), 578 (Chennai, 2021, with 218 by Joe Root as a highlight) and this one.

England Dominate Opening Sessions

Coming to the Manchester Test, England started off their day at 225/2, with Ollie Pope (20*) and Joe Root (11*) unbeaten. The duo went on to have a century partnership, building on exploits of openers Ben Duckett (94 in 100 balls, with 13 fours) and Zak Crawley (84 in 113 balls, with 13 fours and a six), they took England to 332/2 at the first session end, with both having scored their fifties.

Injuries And Missed Chances Hurt India

In the second session, while Washington Sundar (2/57) removed Ollie (71 in 128 balls, seven fours) and Harry Brook (3), skipper Stokes and Root thwarted any further resistance from India as Root completed his 38th Test ton and going past Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest Test run-getter. England ended second session at 433/4, with Stokes and Root unbeaten. Siraj and Bumrah faced fitness issues during the session, having walked off the field, with Bumrah contributing only one over with the new ball.

Stokes Returns To Extend England’s Lead

Stokes, while he completed his fifty during the final session went off the field due to trouble in his left leg. Root was removed by Jadeja for a brilliant 150 in 248, consisting of 14 fours. Bumrah and Siraj removed Jamie Smith (9) and Chris Woakes (4) quickly, reducing England to 528/7, but Stokes (77*) came back to bat and along with Liam Dawson (21*) kept any other possible disaster at bay. England ended the day at 544/7, leading by 186 runs.

Earlier, England opted to bowl first after winning the toss and India made 358 runs, with half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan (61 in 151 balls, with seven fours), Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 107 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (54 in 75 balls, with three fours and two sixes) were major contributions for India. Stokes (5/72) struck tough blows on India, never really letting them settle with a massive partnership.

(With Inputs From ANI)

