Home > Sports > RCB Offers ₹25 Lakh Each to Families Who Lost Their Loved Ones In The Tragic Stadium Stampede

RCB Offers ₹25 Lakh Each to Families Who Lost Their Loved Ones In The Tragic Stadium Stampede

Following the June 4 stadium stampede in Bengaluru that claimed the lives of 11 spectators, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the 2025 IPL champions, established RCB Cares. Through RCB Cares, a program that doubled the size of the previously announced relief payment, the franchise decided to donate ₹25 lakh to the victims' families.

The franchise's effort to foster empathy, accountability, and healing is known as RCB Cares, and it is currently subject to heightened public scrutiny. (Image Credit: ANI)
The franchise's effort to foster empathy, accountability, and healing is known as RCB Cares, and it is currently subject to heightened public scrutiny. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 30, 2025 13:42:47 IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) the IPL 2025 champions, are leading the way by introducing RCB Cares, following the horror of June 4 2025, when 11 people died and hundreds were injured in a stampede of fans outside of M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Statement

On social media, RCB announced they would give ₹25 lakh to the families of each of the 11 deceased, as part of their RCB Cares initiative. The increased payout more than doubles the ₹10 lakhs offered to the franchise just days after the horror, fits with a more general narrative of providing support for the families of those deceased and helps the many injured.

Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025.

We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of… pic.twitter.com/1hALMHZ6os

Critics about RCB’s Statement

RCB said that they had not been indifferent to the victims and families of the tragedy, but that the near 80 days after the tragedy were marked by grief and deep reflection. Others, however, have called the compensation belated and completely symbolic, including TV Mohandas Pai, who called it a ‘marketing gimmick’ for which there could be no accountability.

Karnataka Government on Chinnaswamy Stampede

The Stampede tragedy is occurring in a broader context, the Karnataka government stated the RCB stampede was caused by ‘poor planning,’ and RCB’s social media pushes to get fans motivated to attend had incited the behavior of thousands of fans before the tragedy. Karnataka said that it would gave ₹10 laks to each family and that anyone injured would have their medical costs paid by the state. RCB’s initiative signifies a commitment to ‘compassion, unity and continued support’ and marks one small step in a long term commitment to accountability and healing for its community. 

‘RCB Cares’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) ‘RCB Cares’ initiative is being framed both as a not just one time financial relief, but also as an act of solidarity with the grieving families and injured fans. The franchise has committed to stay involved with rehabilitation efforts, including possible counselling assistance, and perhaps scholarships for the victims’ children. Players and management will also engage in community outreach projects while RCB, with community partners, ensures that the tragedy will not be overshadowed by celebrations over an IPL 2025 championship. There is some uncertainty about the purpose, but this trip shows the potential of sport to create space in tragedy for opportunities for healing, accountability, and trust building.

RCB Offers ₹25 Lakh Each to Families Who Lost Their Loved Ones In The Tragic Stadium Stampede

