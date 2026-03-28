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Home > Sports News > RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli Or Abhishek Sharma! 22-Year-Old Batter and Star Wicket-Keeper Backed To Be ‘Power Players’

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli Or Abhishek Sharma! 22-Year-Old Batter and Star Wicket-Keeper Backed To Be ‘Power Players’

R Ashwin predicts two explosive players will be the game-changers in the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener and it's not Virat Kohli or Abhishek Sharma. Read more on the "Starboy" and SRH's powerhouse.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli Or Abhishek Sharma! 22-Year-Old Batter and Star Wicket-Keeper Backed To Be Power Players. Photo- X
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli Or Abhishek Sharma! 22-Year-Old Batter and Star Wicket-Keeper Backed To Be Power Players. Photo- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 28, 2026 18:28:16 IST

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RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli Or Abhishek Sharma! 22-Year-Old Batter and Star Wicket-Keeper Backed To Be ‘Power Players’

IPL 2026: As the curtains draw on the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League this Saturday, March 28th, the focus of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is not solely on the usual suspects. While the audience is excited to see if Virat Kohli can retain his fortress or Abhishek Sharma can carry on with his explosive form, seasoned Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has added a twist of his own by making some predictions on who might influence the outcome of the season-opening match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

While Ashwin has named 22-year-old English wunderkind Jacob Bethell and SRH’s seasoned wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen as the primary “power players,”

The Rise of ‘Starboy’ Jacob Bethell

Youngster Jacob Bethell is set to make his mark in IPL 2026 with a reputation that has shot up manifold over the last month or so. The young batsman was on the verge of creating a miracle in the T20 World Cup semifinals against India at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this March when he scored a breathtaking 105 off just 48 balls.

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For RCB, the dilemma remains where to fit the left-hander. In IPL 2025, Bethell’s appearances were limited, only getting into the side during Phil Salt’s absence. However, Ashwin believes his current momentum makes him the man to watch. “From RCB’s side, I think Jacob Bethell will be the power player of the day,” Ashwin stated.

Ashwin’s ‘Strange Feeling’ About Klaasen

While Bethell represents the new guard, Heinrich Klaasen represents a calculated threat that has historically haunted RCB. Despite what Ashwin describes as a relatively quiet 18-month period by the South African’s high standards, the off-spinner senses a storm brewing in the Sunrisers camp.

“I have a strange feeling for this match. In the last 18 months, this guy hasn’t done much. A strange feeling that Heinrich Klaasen is going to have a night to remember, I don’t know why,” Ashwin said.

Klaasen’s history against the defending champions supports this “hunch.” In five games against RCB, he has amassed 234 runs at an average of 46.8 and a devastating strike rate of 196.64. His highlights include a brilliant century in Hyderabad in 2023 and a rapid 67 off 31 balls at the Chinnaswamy in 2024, which helped SRH post a record 287.

Tactical Shifts

Klaasen’s role has evolved significantly. Initially used in the lower-middle order, he was pushed up the order last season, culminating in a blistering unbeaten 105 off 39 balls against KKR. If SRH continues this aggressive deployment at the No. 3 or No. 4 spot, RCB’s bowling attack could be under immense pressure early on.

As these two giants clash tonight, all eyes will be on whether the veteran’s intuition proves correct or if the young English star can once again silence a packed Indian stadium with his bat.

Read More: Bangladesh Gives Green Signal For IPL 2026 Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Fallout

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Tags: Heinrich Klaasen SRH stats vs RCBIPL 2026IPL 2026 RCB vs SRHJacob Bethell RCB debutRavichandran Ashwin IPL predictionsRCB vs SRH opening match 2026

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RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli Or Abhishek Sharma! 22-Year-Old Batter and Star Wicket-Keeper Backed To Be ‘Power Players’
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli Or Abhishek Sharma! 22-Year-Old Batter and Star Wicket-Keeper Backed To Be ‘Power Players’
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli Or Abhishek Sharma! 22-Year-Old Batter and Star Wicket-Keeper Backed To Be ‘Power Players’
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli Or Abhishek Sharma! 22-Year-Old Batter and Star Wicket-Keeper Backed To Be ‘Power Players’

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