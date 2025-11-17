‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him

Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj, is known for speaking his mind, whether it’s about cricket or his personal life. He hasn’t held back, especially when it comes to blaming former India captain MS Dhoni for how Yuvraj’s career ended. But his own story? It’s been anything but smooth.

Relationships haven’t lasted, and now, in his early sixties, Yograj talks openly about feeling alone. In a recent interview, he said he’s at peace with it, even ready to go whenever his time comes, he feels his life is complete.

Yograj Singh Says He Lives Alone

Living apart from his family, Yograj says he depends on strangers for meals. He loves his family his mother, kids, daughter-in-law, grandkids but he never asks them for anything. “I sit alone in the evenings, no one at home.

Strangers bring me food one day it’s this person, another day someone else. I don’t trouble anyone. If I’m hungry, someone always shows up with food. I had house help and cooks before, but they just did their job and left,” he shared while talking to the Vintage Studio.

He went on, “I love everyone in my family. But I don’t ask for anything. I’m ready to die my life’s complete. Whenever God wants, he can take me. I’m grateful, I pray, and God keeps giving.”

Yograj Singh Recalls Loneliness and Why His Family Walked Away

Yograj says the hardest blow came when his wife and Yuvraj left him. He calls himself innocent he still can’t figure out what he did to end up alone like this.

“When things reached a point where Yuvi and his mother left, it shocked me. I’d given everything my youth, my life and even then, they could just walk away? So much got ruined. I asked God why, when I’d tried to do right by everyone. Sure, I made mistakes, but I never meant harm. I cried to God, and somehow, he pulled me out.”

Yograj’s first marriage was to Shabnam Kaur. They had two sons, Yuvraj and Zoravar, but the constant fighting led to divorce. Yuvraj even admitted once that he suggested his parents split because things were so bad at home.

“It was all fate, I guess. So much anger, so much revenge. Then cricket came into my life, then it was gone. I trained Yuvi, he played, then he moved on. I remarried, had two more kids they left for the US. I acted in a few films, time passed, and somehow, I ended up back where I started. I asked myself what was all this for? Who’s left with me now? Maybe this was supposed to happen. Maybe it’s for the best,” he reflected.

Yograj’s own cricket career was brief. He played just one Test and six ODIs for India in the early 1980s before injuries forced him out. But he’s never really left the game cricket is still very much part of his life through coaching.

