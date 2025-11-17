LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Lalu Prasad Yadav india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him

‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him

In an emotional interview, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh revealed he lives alone and depends on strangers for food. Reflecting on strained ties with his family, he said he feels “ready to die,” while also recalling the pain of his wife and Yuvraj leaving him despite giving them everything.

'Yuvraj And His Mother Left Me, says Yograj (PHOTO: X)
'Yuvraj And His Mother Left Me, says Yograj (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 17, 2025 21:15:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him

Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj, is known for speaking his mind, whether it’s about cricket or his personal life. He hasn’t held back, especially when it comes to blaming former India captain MS Dhoni for how Yuvraj’s career ended. But his own story? It’s been anything but smooth.

Relationships haven’t lasted, and now, in his early sixties, Yograj talks openly about feeling alone. In a recent interview, he said he’s at peace with it, even ready to go whenever his time comes, he feels his life is complete.

Yograj Singh Says He Lives Alone

Living apart from his family, Yograj says he depends on strangers for meals. He loves his family his mother, kids, daughter-in-law, grandkids but he never asks them for anything. “I sit alone in the evenings, no one at home.

Strangers bring me food one day it’s this person, another day someone else. I don’t trouble anyone. If I’m hungry, someone always shows up with food. I had house help and cooks before, but they just did their job and left,” he shared while talking to the Vintage Studio.

He went on, “I love everyone in my family. But I don’t ask for anything. I’m ready to die my life’s complete. Whenever God wants, he can take me. I’m grateful, I pray, and God keeps giving.”

Yograj Singh Recalls Loneliness and Why His Family Walked Away

Yograj says the hardest blow came when his wife and Yuvraj left him. He calls himself innocent he still can’t figure out what he did to end up alone like this.

“When things reached a point where Yuvi and his mother left, it shocked me. I’d given everything my youth, my life and even then, they could just walk away? So much got ruined. I asked God why, when I’d tried to do right by everyone. Sure, I made mistakes, but I never meant harm. I cried to God, and somehow, he pulled me out.”

Yograj’s first marriage was to Shabnam Kaur. They had two sons, Yuvraj and Zoravar, but the constant fighting led to divorce. Yuvraj even admitted once that he suggested his parents split because things were so bad at home.

“It was all fate, I guess. So much anger, so much revenge. Then cricket came into my life, then it was gone. I trained Yuvi, he played, then he moved on. I remarried, had two more kids they left for the US. I acted in a few films, time passed, and somehow, I ended up back where I started. I asked myself what was all this for? Who’s left with me now? Maybe this was supposed to happen. Maybe it’s for the best,” he reflected.

Yograj’s own cricket career was brief. He played just one Test and six ODIs for India in the early 1980s before injuries forced him out. But he’s never really left the game cricket is still very much part of his life through coaching.

ALSO READ: ‘Get A Life And Then Worry About…’ Narayana Murthy Reignites 72-Hour Work Week Debate Citing China’s ‘9-9-6 Rule’, Internet Gives It Back With Europe’s ’10, 5, 5′

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 9:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14latest cricket newslatest sports newsYograj Singhyuvraj singh

RELATED News

Mohsin Naqvi, Asia Cup Trophy ‘Stealer,’ On Cloud Nine After Pakistan Shaheens’ Victory Over India A, PCB Chief Says…

IPL Trade: Rajasthan Royals Trades Out Sanju Samson To THIS IPL Team, Welcomes Ravindra Jadeja

Meet Anvay Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s Younger Son, Making Waves On Social Media After U-19 Selection For Team India

India vs Pakistan Expected Upcoming Match: Date, Venue, Schedule, Timings & How to Watch

Who Will Be India’s Captain If Shubman Gill Misses India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

LATEST NEWS

‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him

Bengaluru Distributor Busted For Selling Diluted ‘Nandini’ Ghee In Fake Racket, What We Know So Far

‘Get A Life And Then Worry About…’ Narayana Murthy Reignites 72-Hour Work Week Debate Citing China’s ‘9-9-6 Rule’, Internet Gives It Back With Europe’s ’10, 5, 5′

‘Future Leader’: Lalu Prasad Yadav Backs Tejashwi Yadav After Bihar Poll Setback, Flags EVM Issues

Elon Musk To Give Tough Competition To WhatsApp, Arattai, Launches X Chat: All You Need To Know

‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video

Gurugram Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls To Death From 22nd Floor Balcony After Digital Lock Traps Him Inside

‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate

Who Is Talha Anjum? Pakistani Rapper Waves Indian Flag At Nepal Concert, Says ‘Will Do It Again’ After Facing Heat

Ashok Gehlot Dubs PM Modi Over His Split In Congress Jibe As ‘Baseless’, Says He Should Look At ‘His Own House’

‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him
‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him
‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him
‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him

QUICK LINKS