‘Get A Life And Then Worry About…’ Narayana Murthy Reignites 72-Hour Work Week Debate Citing China’s ‘9-9-6 Rule’, Internet Gives It Back With Europe’s ’10, 5, 5′

N.R. Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, has once again caught the attention of people when he proposed a 72-hour workweek. This time he citing the example of China.

His 70-hour per week work-week ideology was confirmed in an interview with Republic TV when he stressed the notorious 996 rule that is practiced in China.

He opined that one needs to be living first before he needs to concern himself about work-life balance. He also said that there is a single theme that has kept reoccurring in his life, and that is that there is no single person, no society, no nation that has ever emerged without working.

Catamaran top and junior employees visited China last year and they visited tier 1 cities, tier 2 cities and tier 3 cities. We stayed at tier 3 type of hotels since we had the desire to know the true China. And you know there is a saying there, 9,9, 6. You see what it is? 9 am till 9 pm, 6 days a week. And the Infosys founder also added that is 72 hours a week.

Murthy also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates 100 hours a week touching upon the fact that the youth are to work hard and smart in order to give opportunities to the less fortunate.

How did the social media react?

Shortly after his remark became viral on social media, netizens were not long in offering their opinions.

One user said, “A fourth visitor remarked: There is an expression in Europe, 10, 5, 5. You know what it is 10 am to 5 pm, 5 days a week. They walk, hike, visit friends and enjoy life. Please help us be on the right track but uncle. We wanna ‘live’!!”

Another stated, “Great idea sir, but first pay China-level salaries, infrastructure, and cost of living. Then we’ll talk,” a user said.

One added, “India does not require 72-hour weeks. India requires salaries that will cover rent, groceries, school fees, and petrol. Human beings are already strained. There is no more fruit to squeeze out of people who are already squeezed dry.

One user quipped, ‘They are already wasting 9-9, 12 hours in traffic.’

Other users however, said that the 996 culture in China is a road to burnout and called upon the veteran industrialist to tell some reasonable takes.

“Replicating China 9 9 6 will not make a nation it will make burnout. Fair payment and intelligent mechanisms, rather than working 72 hours a week out of individuals, result in productivity,” stated another user.

What is China’s 9-9-6 rule?

In China, a 12-hour day of work between 9 am and 9 pm with six days a week make up a 9 9 6 rule, which amounts to a 72-hour working week.

This was a work culture that was prevalent in certain Chinese technology firms, though this has been declared illegal by the Chinese government because it resulted in high burnout rates, lack of work-life balance and health complications among workers in these corporations.

Critics have described this system as a breach of the Labour Law of the People Republic on China terming it as modern slavery.

Some of the employees have responded to this by initiating a movement called lying flat, a lifestyle that promotes a less motivated lifestyle.

