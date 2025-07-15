Real Madrid Have Put The Vinicius Contract Talks On Hold

An icy moment in the story of Vinicius Jr. Spanish journalist Jorge C. Picon reports that the Brazilian forward’s contract renewal is now formally on hold, despite an extension announcement being anticipated this summer.

Possibly Vinicius is leaving? Things are becoming tense because of the mounting criticism of his attitude and Xabi Alonso’s initial annoyance at his lack of defensive effort. Real Madrid has put a halt to all renewing conversations because of this.

He won’t be paid more than Mbappe by Real Madrid

El Chiringuito claims that financial concerns are the reason the negotiations have halted. Vinicius is not given a larger wage by the club than Kylian Mbappé, who recently signed on a free transfer and is now the project’s spokesperson. A deal that had long appeared to be a priority is being slowed down by this obvious area of dispute. Real Madrid will not alter their compensation structure, not even for Vini, that much is clear.

A humiliating 4-0 loss to opponents in the semifinals PSG brought Alonso and his team into sharper focus by criticizing Vinicius. His future may suffer as a result of Real Madrid allegedly not being satisfied with his efforts in the USA, for which he will be penalized.

Real Madrid wants to prevent him from playing out the last 12 to 18 months of his contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, therefore Saudi teams are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Real Madrid has hope after the 24-year-old responded to inquiries about his future during the Club World Cup. “I’m hoping to remain here for a long time. It’s the club of my life, as I’ve always said. According to Mundo Deportivo, “I hope I can stay because I’m really happy with the coach and the staff.” “My contract is for two years, ending in 2027. I want to be a part of this team for the duration of my career and create history.”

Real Madrid talks are blocked by Vinicius’ agency

The player has not made a decision and Real Madrid has essentially put a halt to the negotiations. According to Cadena COPE, the player’s agents have acknowledged that there is no renewal in place.

