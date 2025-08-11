Real Madrid Hit By Injury Curse Before La Liga, Midfield Options Dwindle Again

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has not started the season well and had to miss the season kick off match against Real Sociedad because of a right ankle sprain sustained in training. The medical team of the club subsequently reported the injury as they predicted that he will be out of action within approximately ten days. This program, however, puts a lot of doubts on whether he will be available to play the much anticipated La Liga match opener against Osasuna on August 19.

Xabi searching for alternatives

The bad news of fitness with Camavinga is an incidence of last year. A serious adductor tendon rupture in the first part of the year led to his absence during the last part of the campaign as well as the absence of major tournaments such as the Club World Cup. The new injury has once more left the plans of manager, Xabi Alonso, who was already bothered by midfield depth problems caused by other players who are out.

And this could not come at a worse time. Training is also behind schedule and losing Camavinga eliminates an option of dynamism in midfield, reducing the tactical options in the first matches. His recovery will now be closely monitored by the club but with a match day looming in the front, care is advised and he may well miss more than the first game.

How many matches is he missing?

To fantasy team managers, his sidelining has already raised a red flag: he is likely to miss the next at least 10 days of game time, and thus fantasy managers might be asked to do some early juggling. With the injury saga persisting, how Camavinga will overcome this hitch and be fit to meet with form will play a significant part in Real Madrid early season build up and the midfielder fate towards Alonso.

