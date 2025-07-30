Real Madrid’s Battle For Starting Left Back Position

Despite the challenge from newbie Alvaro Carreras, Ferland Mendy is apparently not interested in leaving Real Madrid this summer.

Real Madrid had just one healthy fullback in the first team, but now they have five in just two months. There are uncertainties around Xabi Alonso’s starting left back for the upcoming season, although Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal are certain of their places. Mendy, who has only played 11 minutes since March, is joined by Carreras and Fran García for Los Blancos. In a deal of €50 million ($58.42 million), the latter moved to the Spanish capital this summer. Mendy or Garcia could depart this summer since the Spanish powerhouses can’t handle having three left backs.

Mendy not ready to leave

Reports claims that Mendy is prepared to battle for his spot at Real Madrid and is not willing to leave quietly. After recovering completely from recent surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his right quadriceps muscle, the Frenchman is still “calm and confident” that he will be selected for the starting lineup. It appears that Mendy’s desires run counter to those of the club. According to recent reports, Real Madrid wants to sell the defender because they believe Mendy is “reasonably redundant” now that Carreras has joined the team.

The rumoured choice coincides with Alonso’s reconstruction. As the club enters a new age, Los Blancos are committed to nurturing and advancing youthful talent.

His setbacks

Mendy’s injury history has made him an unreliable member of Real Madrid’s squad, despite the fact that he helped the team win two Champions League crowns and eleven additional trophies. The 30-year-old only made 31 appearances in the 68 games that Los Blancos played last season since he was out for months due to a variety of injuries. If Alonso wants to use his preferred back three in 2025–2026, the France international would probably not do well as a wingback because he is not an attack-minded fullback. Despite the overwhelming odds against him, Mendy appears eager to fight both Carreras and Garcia in order to stay at the world’s greatest club.

