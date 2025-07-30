Brazil Storms into Copa America Final and Secures Olympic Spot

Brazil’s women’s football team, eight-time champions, put on a commanding display in the Copa America 2025 semifinal, thrashing Uruguay 5-1 to secure their place in Saturday’s final—and officially qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Amanda Gutierres Shines in Semifinal Showdown

Amanda Gutierres was the star of the evening, netting two crucial goals for the defending champions. The 24-year-old striker opened the scoring just 11 minutes in with a clinical header off a brilliant cross from veteran icon Marta. Moments later, Gio Garbelini doubled Brazil’s lead by capitalizing on a loose ball in the penalty area.

“It’s my first final, and we’ve worked so hard for this,” said Gutierres. “Colombia will be tough, but we’re determined to win.”

Marta Scores, Uruguay Falters

Uruguay nearly responded when Belen Aquino’s powerful shot crashed off the crossbar, but Brazil quickly extinguished any hopes of a comeback. Marta coolly slotted home a penalty in the 27th minute—her first goal of the tournament—to make it 3-0.

Uruguay got a lifeline early in the second half with an own goal from Isa Haas, but Brazil stayed in control. In the 65th minute, Amanda Gutierres delivered a stunning free kick to restore the three-goal cushion and firmly seal Brazil’s grip on the match.

Olympic Dreams Secured, Final Awaits

Substitute Dudinha added the fifth goal with just minutes left on the clock, sealing a commanding 5-1 win and underlining Brazil’s tournament dominance.

This commanding victory sends Brazil into the Copa America final against Colombia, a repeat of their 2022 championship showdown and secures their qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The final on Saturday (August 2) is set to be a thriller, with Brazil chasing a ninth title and Colombia out for redemption.

