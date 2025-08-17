LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rey Mysterio Planting Seeds, Who Is Returning To WWE?

Rey Mysterio Planting Seeds, Who Is Returning To WWE?

To the dismay of the crowd, who were trying to cheer up the once bitter heel, Rey Mysterio hinted to Alberto Del Rio's possible return. Del Rio, who was recently fired by AAA in a Loser Leaves match, has also become the subject of WWE rumours with WWE's recent takeover of AAA.

Although nothing is finalised just yet, Mysterio's remarks have raised hopeful expectations.
Although nothing is finalised just yet, Mysterio's remarks have raised hopeful expectations.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 17, 2025 18:18:27 IST

During the TripleMania XXXIII event of AAA, one wrestling legend, called Rey Mysterio, caused a sensation both amongst the fans and, possibly, the WWE board rooms by replying to cries of “Alberto” by replying, “I will bring him, wait on me”. One of the least expected crowd switches is on Alberto El Patron, Alberto Del Rio during his WWE days, he was consistently a highly detested heel in the WWE but is now being adored by the fans.

What happened during the fight?

Del Rio did not appear at the event, in fact he was recently exiled by AAA, after losing a Loser Leaves AAA match. Mysterio recently teased the possibility of Del Rio moving over to WWE, reviving talk that Del Rio would be able to make the move now that WWE has bought AAA and the subsequent possibility of a talent exchange.

News reported the fans are bamboozling about Mysterio promise, though there is no definite plan again. Nonetheless, a historical update described such a comeback as a “long shot” with no official negotiation and the murky resume of controversy and mega stardom that all hovered back to Del Rio.

Alberto’s career in WWE

Alberto Del Rio had an illustrious run in WWE having two WWE Title reigns, two World Heavyweight Title reigns, a Money in the Bank, a Royal Rumble win, and several US Title and US Open Challenge reigns. These awards coupled with his global followership make it a teasing plot that he can possibly reemerge once more but it is a dangerous step towards his future as well based on his past.

Nothing here is official yet. Yet the remark of Mysterio, particularly considering the noise of a crowd, has aroused the idea that the WWE management might also prefer to consider it one more time. Any fan is hanging on a impulse as it seems, Will being a “heel” be such an advantage that Del Rios former issues are going to be forgotten, or will WWE consider it as the last slice on the pie of his story?

Rey Mysterio Planting Seeds, Who Is Returning To WWE?

